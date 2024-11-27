Gwalior Man Sets Household Items On Fire After Quarrel With Wife, Smokes Cigarette As Flames Rage

A Gwalior man set his belongings on fire after a fight with his wife, smoked a cigarette as flames raged, and shocked neighbors. Police intervened and counseled the couple.

A man apparently set his household belongings on fire after he got into a squabble with his wife. The bizarre act was captured on video, showing the man smoking a cigarette and strolling casually while his possessions are engulfed in flames, leaving neighbors stunned.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Anand Nagar, which falls in the Bahodapur area of Gwalior. He was Shriram Kushwaha, who had been having a long domestic dispute with his wife, Rajni Kushwaha. The tension finally reached its boiling point during a heated argument that day, leading to the destructive outburst.

Household Items Torched In Fit Of Rage

Reports indicate that Shriram dragged his household items, including furniture and electronic appliances, out of his house before setting them on fire. Eyewitness accounts described a very disturbing scene since the fire spread rapidly and caused panic among the neighbors who initially suspected a short circuit.

Adding to the shock, Shriram appeared careless about the destruction he had caused. In a viral video, he can be seen walking leisurely outside his home, smoking a cigarette as the fire raged behind him. The fire brigade and the police were alerted by alarmed residents.

The flames were doused with fire brigade personnel and the police arriving at the place, and the fire could not spread further and caused severe damage to nearby properties before being controlled.

It was then discovered during the subsequent investigation that Shriram had indeed started the fire in a fit of rage after a tussle with his wife. This dispelled all the earlier assumptions that it was a case of electrical malfunction that led to the blaze.

The authorities counseled the couple at the police station, warning that disputes should be resolved and not destructive measures. Both Shriram and Rajni apologized for their mistakes and assured the police that they would never repeat such actions in their lives.

MUST READ | ‘Adani Not Guilty’ Trends On X Amid Consecutive Ruckus In Parliament