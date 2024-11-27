Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gwalior Man Sets Household Items On Fire After Quarrel With Wife, Smokes Cigarette As Flames Rage

A Gwalior man set his belongings on fire after a fight with his wife, smoked a cigarette as flames raged, and shocked neighbors. Police intervened and counseled the couple.

Gwalior Man Sets Household Items On Fire After Quarrel With Wife, Smokes Cigarette As Flames Rage

A man apparently set his household belongings on fire after he got into a squabble with his wife. The bizarre act was captured on video, showing the man smoking a cigarette and strolling casually while his possessions are engulfed in flames, leaving neighbors stunned.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Anand Nagar, which falls in the Bahodapur area of Gwalior. He was Shriram Kushwaha, who had been having a long domestic dispute with his wife, Rajni Kushwaha. The tension finally reached its boiling point during a heated argument that day, leading to the destructive outburst.

Household Items Torched In Fit Of Rage

Reports indicate that Shriram dragged his household items, including furniture and electronic appliances, out of his house before setting them on fire. Eyewitness accounts described a very disturbing scene since the fire spread rapidly and caused panic among the neighbors who initially suspected a short circuit.

Adding to the shock, Shriram appeared careless about the destruction he had caused. In a viral video, he can be seen walking leisurely outside his home, smoking a cigarette as the fire raged behind him. The fire brigade and the police were alerted by alarmed residents.

The flames were doused with fire brigade personnel and the police arriving at the place, and the fire could not spread further and caused severe damage to nearby properties before being controlled.

It was then discovered during the subsequent investigation that Shriram had indeed started the fire in a fit of rage after a tussle with his wife. This dispelled all the earlier assumptions that it was a case of electrical malfunction that led to the blaze.

The authorities counseled the couple at the police station, warning that disputes should be resolved and not destructive measures. Both Shriram and Rajni apologized for their mistakes and assured the police that they would never repeat such actions in their lives.

MUST READ | ‘Adani Not Guilty’ Trends On X Amid Consecutive Ruckus In Parliament

Filed under

crime news Gwalior Trending news viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox