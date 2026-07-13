Gyanvapi, Mathura, Sambhal Cases Referred to Special Lok Adalat: Why the Supreme Court Took This Step

Pre-Lok Adalat Underway
What is Samadhan Samaroh 2026?
Why Supreme Court Transferred These Cases to Lok Adalat?
The apex court’s participation is a part of a larger initiative to help resolve outstanding disputes peacefully by holding Special Lok Adalats to commemorate the court’s 75th anniversary. The program, formally known as “Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonization Across Nation (SAMADHAN SAMAROH),” seeks to advance participatory justice and the peaceful resolution of appropriate court disputes.