Gyanvapi, Mathura, Sambhal Cases Referred to Special Lok Adalat: Why the Supreme Court Took This Step

The Supreme Court has made a significant decision referring India’s most sensitive religious matters to Lok Adalat, which will be held on the Supreme Court premises, for out-of-court settlement. Through this development, the court transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque case in Varanasi, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura and the Hari Mandir-Mosque dispute in Sambhal to Lok Adalat. The settlement proceedings, titled “Samadhan Samaroh”, will take place from August 21, 22 and 23. Supreme Court aims to resolve these matters through dialogue rather than prolonged litigation. The apex court has also issued notices to both Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the three cases.

Pre-Lok Adalat Underway

The court has also initiated pre-Lok Adalat conciliation efforts, with mediation attempts in lower courts having been underway since April 21. Apart from the Lok Adalat, the court has also begun pre-Lok Adalat conciliation efforts, whihc has already been underway since April 21. According to the schedule, a pre-conciliation hearing in the Gyanvapi case took place in Varanasi on July 14 ahead of the Lok Adalat proceedings.

The mediation efforts also took place in the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, which failed significantly on July 5, prompting the Supreme Court to include the matter in the special Lok Adalat initiative.

What is Samadhan Samaroh 2026?

Samadhan Samaroh 2026, which was announced in April, aims to encourage litigants to willingly resolve outstanding Supreme Court issues through mediation and other consent-based procedures prior to specially scheduled Lok Adalat sessions in August.

The Supreme Court will establish a dedicated online portal and a central “war room” to oversee the four-month program, which calls for parties to register for mediation both in person and virtually.

Why Supreme Court Transferred These Cases to Lok Adalat?

According to Hindu litigants, the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi was built after demolishing the pre-existing Kashi Vishwanath temple during the Mughal period.

Several lawsuits challenge the applicability of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and seek the right to worship in portions of the mosque complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and other Muslim organisations contest these claims, arguing that the mosque is protected by the 1991 law. Courts continue to hear cases related to survey reports, worship rights, and the suit’s maintainability.

The main points of dispute in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah controversy in Mathura are Hindu organisations’ allegations that the Shahi Eidgah mosque is situated on land that was formerly part of Lord Krishna’s birthplace and that a 1968 agreement between the mosque committee and the temple trust is unlawful. Many lawsuits demand removal of the mosque or that the alleged original temple property be restored. The 1991 Places of Worship Act is one of the arguments used by the mosque committee to refute these assertions.

The Sambhal Jama Masjid dispute started when a civil court ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid from the Mughal Empire in response to a request alleging that the location had originally been a Harihar temple. Following the court-ordered survey, violence erupted in Sambhal in November of last year, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries in the region.

These three religious matters are pending in the Supreme Court and have been called upon to examine the broader legal issues surrounding such suits in light of the Places of Worship Act.

The apex court’s participation is a part of a larger initiative to help resolve outstanding disputes peacefully by holding Special Lok Adalats to commemorate the court’s 75th anniversary. The program, formally known as “Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonization Across Nation (SAMADHAN SAMAROH),” seeks to advance participatory justice and the peaceful resolution of appropriate court disputes.