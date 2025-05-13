‘Hacking Through Fake News’’: Pakistani News Clip Claims 70% of India’s Power Grid Was Hacked; Internet Reacts with Sarcasm

A video from a Pakistani news broadcast has gone viral on social media — but not for the reasons the anchors might have hoped. The clip, which features two news presenters boldly claiming that Pakistani hackers successfully took down 70% of India’s electricity grid.

A video from a Pakistani news broadcast has gone viral on social media — but not for the reasons the anchors might have hoped. The clip, which features two news presenters boldly claiming that Pakistani hackers successfully took down 70% of India’s electricity grid, is being widely mocked online for spreading a completely false narrative.

In the video, the anchors appear almost celebratory as they talk about an alleged large-scale cyber attack on India. But there’s one major problem: none of it is true.

“70% of India’s Power System Hacked,” Claims Male Anchor

In the clip, a female anchor opens by praising what she calls the efforts of young Pakistani hackers. “Woh jo bacche lade hain, jo humare hackers lade hain. Main hairaan hoon,” she says, which translates to, “Those kids who fought, our hackers who fought. I’m shocked.”

Pakistani media claims that Pakistani hackers have taken down 70% of India’s electricity. Just a bunch of jokers 🤡 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Meanwhile, Indians, Yeh Kab Hua… pic.twitter.com/VeypJUhRME — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) May 12, 2025

The male anchor then jumps in, making the most dramatic claim of the segment: “Unhone toh barbaad kar diya. Wahan ka 70% bijli nizaam hack kar liya aapne. Wahan ki jo main websites hain, woh hack kar li hain aapne. Isse zyada aap unse aur kya expect karte hain?” This roughly means, “They’ve destroyed everything. They’ve hacked 70% of their power system. They’ve hacked their main websites. What more could anyone expect from them?”

The woman then wraps it up by marveling at Pakistan’s supposed technological strength: “Hum technology mein kitne advanced hain, humein nahi pata tha” — “We didn’t even know how advanced we are in technology.”

Indian Government Quickly Debunks the Claim

While the claims might have made for dramatic television, they didn’t hold up to any factual scrutiny. India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to issue a clear and firm denial.

“Attention: False Claim Circulating Online!” the PIB posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India’s electricity grid to become dysfunctional.”

🚨 Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! 🚨 Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India’s electricity grid to become dysfunctional.#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #FAKE#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/8Gcmcm4vYq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

The post also made it clear that India’s power infrastructure remains “secure and unaffected,” urging citizens not to believe or spread such misleading information.

Internet Users Clap Back with Jokes and Memes

Once the clip made its way onto social media, Indian users wasted no time in poking fun at the outlandish statements. Sarcasm flooded X as people ridiculed the anchors’ over-the-top confidence and baseless claims.

One user joked, “The level of delusion in Pakistan is just hilarious. These people deserve their government who spends nothing on betterment of them but all on terrorists.”

Another commented, “They think blackouts are their hacker work!”

And someone even got creative with satire: “I can confirm this. Main lantern ki roshni se yeh tweet kar raha hoon, kabootar bheja hai Twitter office,” which means, “I’m tweeting this under a lantern’s light, sent a pigeon to Twitter HQ.”