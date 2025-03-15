Had Jail Food, Was Beaten: Amit Shah Recalls Congress-Era Struggles In Assam

Amit Shah recalls Assam jail time under Congress while inaugurating Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. He says Assam is now progressing under BJP leadership.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating the first phase of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Dergaon, recounted his time in an Assam jail during Hiteshwar Saikia’s tenure as Chief Minister. He criticized the Congress, stating that the party had prevented peace in the state for years.

“I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the Chief Minister, and we used to raise slogans against former PM Indira Gandhi. I, too, had jail food for seven days in Assam,” Shah said, as quoted by ANI. He emphasized that Assam is now on the path of development under the current government.

#WATCH | Assam: Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "…I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the Chief Minister of Assam and we used to raise slogans… pic.twitter.com/POgqpfuoP5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

Hiteswar Saikia served as Assam’s Chief Minister from 1983 to 1985 and again from 1991 to 1996.

Shah arrived in Dergaon for a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram. The Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, spread across 340 acres, is undergoing a Rs 1,024-crore renovation in two phases. The Rs 167.4-crore first phase includes a five-story smart classroom building, a weapon training stimulator, research labs, administrative offices, a museum, and a modern parade ground.

Officials highlighted that the weapon stimulator will provide realistic combat training without risks or costs. The facility aims to blend theoretical and practical police training seamlessly.

Amit Shah also praised the academy’s dedication to Lachit Barphukan, a legendary Assamese warrior. He expressed confidence that within five years, it will become India’s top police academy. “Lachit Barphukan was once known only in Assam, but today his story is taught in 23 languages and inspires students nationwide,” he added.

