Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Had Jail Food, Was Beaten: Amit Shah Recalls Congress-Era Struggles In Assam

Had Jail Food, Was Beaten: Amit Shah Recalls Congress-Era Struggles In Assam

Amit Shah recalls Assam jail time under Congress while inaugurating Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. He says Assam is now progressing under BJP leadership.

Had Jail Food, Was Beaten: Amit Shah Recalls Congress-Era Struggles In Assam


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating the first phase of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Dergaon, recounted his time in an Assam jail during Hiteshwar Saikia’s tenure as Chief Minister. He criticized the Congress, stating that the party had prevented peace in the state for years.

“I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the Chief Minister, and we used to raise slogans against former PM Indira Gandhi. I, too, had jail food for seven days in Assam,” Shah said, as quoted by ANI. He emphasized that Assam is now on the path of development under the current government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hiteswar Saikia served as Assam’s Chief Minister from 1983 to 1985 and again from 1991 to 1996.

Shah arrived in Dergaon for a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram. The Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, spread across 340 acres, is undergoing a Rs 1,024-crore renovation in two phases. The Rs 167.4-crore first phase includes a five-story smart classroom building, a weapon training stimulator, research labs, administrative offices, a museum, and a modern parade ground.

Officials highlighted that the weapon stimulator will provide realistic combat training without risks or costs. The facility aims to blend theoretical and practical police training seamlessly.

Amit Shah also praised the academy’s dedication to Lachit Barphukan, a legendary Assamese warrior. He expressed confidence that within five years, it will become India’s top police academy. “Lachit Barphukan was once known only in Assam, but today his story is taught in 23 languages and inspires students nationwide,” he added.

ALSO READ: Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Bike Accident While Out On Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Filed under

amit shah Assam congress

Excise officials in Hyder

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi
newsx

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says
newsx

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More...
A jaw-dropping video surf

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed
newsx

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift...
newsx

Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More Severe Weather Expected

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More...

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift The Trophy?

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips