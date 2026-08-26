HAL-Safran Sign Big Engine Deal: What Is India’s ‘Aravalli’ Powerplant And Why It Matters

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a major contract to jointly develop the Aravalli helicopter engine. The engine will belong to the 3,500 to 4,000 shaft horsepower class. It is being developed for HAL’s planned 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, the 12.5-tonne Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

The deal covers the complete engine programme. This includes design, development, manufacturing, supply and lifecycle support. The Aravalli engine will be developed through SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd. It is a 50:50 joint venture between HAL and Safran. Production is planned at HAL’s facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

Why the Aravalli Engine Is Important

The agreement marks the beginning of the engine’s development and production phase. HAL and Safran will share the work equally. HAL CMD Ravi K described the agreement as a “significant step forward” in India’s push for self-reliance in aero-engine technology.

Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Olivier Andries said the project opens a “new chapter” in the strategic partnership between India and France. He also called it the company’s first engine co-development programme in this power class.

The project could give Indian engineers access to several critical engine technologies. These include the high-pressure compressor, power turbine, accessory gearbox, and fuel and oil systems. Indian engineers will work with Safran teams during development. The engine is targeted for completion by 2032-33.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to… pic.twitter.com/Yi4LWtlH5V — HAL (@HALHQBLR) August 26, 2026

Aravalli Engine To Power India’s Future Helicopters

The engine programme is closely linked to India’s plans for the IMRH and DBMRH. The IMRH is expected to eventually replace the Indian military’s fleet of more than 240 Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters as they begin retiring in the early 2030s.

HAL is targeting the rollout of the first IMRH prototype in 2028, with certification planned by 2031. However, the helicopter projects themselves are still awaiting key government approvals. They are yet to receive Acceptance of Necessity and approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. HAL is currently funding preparatory work from its own resources.

Safran Expands Its Defence Footprint In India

The Aravalli deal also strengthens Safran’s growing presence in India’s aerospace and defence sector. Safran is already the largest supplier of helicopter engines to the Indian armed forces, with more than 1,200 engines in service.

Its Shakti engine, co-developed with HAL, powers the Dhruv, Prachand and Light Utility Helicopters. The engine is produced in Bengaluru. Safran has also invested heavily in aircraft-engine maintenance in India.

In November last year, it opened a $200-million LEAP engine overhaul facility in Hyderabad. It has also started work on an M88 engine overhaul facility for India’s Rafale fleet.

AMCA Engine Deal Still Awaits Clearance

The Aravalli programme is not Safran’s only major engine project in India. The French company has proposed a joint venture with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment to develop a 120-kN-class engine for the AMCA Mk2 fighter. That proposal, however, is still awaiting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

For India, the Aravalli programme could therefore become an important test of its ability to build critical helicopter engine technology with greater domestic participation.