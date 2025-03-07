The Karnataka government's 2025 budget has sparked a fierce political showdown, with the BJP accusing the ruling Congress of favouring the Muslim community in its resource allocations. The controversy centres around minority welfare provisions, including a 4 per cent reservation in public works contracts — a move the opposition claims is appeasement politics.

The Karnataka government’s 2025 budget has ignited a political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticising the allocations made for minority welfare. The budget, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has become the centre of a heated debate, with the opposition accusing the ruling Congress of engaging in appeasement politics.

Key Allocations for Minority Welfare

The budget earmarks Rs 1,000 crore for minority development, Rs 150 crore for the protection of Waqf properties, and Rs 100 crore for Urdu schools. Additionally, the government has announced a Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium for Imams.

In a move that drew sharp criticism, the budget also reserves 4 per cent of public works contracts for Muslims under Category-II B. This provision has been at the heart of the political backlash, with the BJP alleging that the government is prioritising the Muslim community at the expense of other sections of society.

BJP Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’ by Karnataka Congress

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media platform X to accuse the Congress of favouring Muslims in its resource allocation. He compared the budget’s provisions to remarks made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on December 9, 2006, where Singh had stated that minorities, particularly Muslims, must have the “first claim on resources.”

“Siddaramaiah’s budget is a continuation of Congress’s legacy of appeasement politics. The 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public works contracts under Category-II B is unconstitutional. No reservation can be provided on the basis of religion. India will not let the Congress succeed with their sinister plans,” Malviya wrote on X.

BJP Karnataka Calls It a Halal Budget

BJP Karnataka also condemned the budget, labelling it a “Halal Budget.” In its post on X, the party listed several provisions aimed at the Muslim community, including Rs 50,000 assistance for Muslim simple marriages, Rs 150 crore for the development of Waqf properties and graveyards, Rs 50 lakh for Muslim cultural programmes, and the establishment of a new ITI college in Muslim-dominated areas.

The BJP further highlighted a 50 per cent fee concession for Muslim students under the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), a residential PU college for Muslim girls in Ullal town, the expansion of Bengaluru’s Haj Bhavan, and self-defence training for Muslim girl students.

“What about SCs, STs, and OBCs? Absolutely nothing!” the BJP’s post alleged.

BJP Leaders Join Criticism

BJP MP PC Mohan echoed the party’s criticism, alleging that the Congress government had neglected the majority community. In a social media post, he juxtaposed the budgetary allocations for Muslims with what he described as Congress’s indifference towards Hindus. His post featured a list of provisions for minority welfare alongside an image of a coconut shell, implying that Hindus had been left empty-handed.

Congress Defends Budget Provisions

Amid the mounting criticism, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the budgetary allocations, rejecting the BJP’s accusations of appeasement politics.

“A Rs 4.9 lakh crore budget has been presented. How is this a minorities budget? Rs 4,700 crore has been given to Muslims. Muslims are 14 per cent of the population. According to the population, Rs 60,000 crore should have been allocated for Muslims. But just Rs 4,700 crore has been given. BJP should have some common sense. A lot has been given for minorities’ education,” Khan stated.

