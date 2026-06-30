Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal

A massive fire broke out at Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal after a naphtha pipeline carrying fuel caught fire. At least 15 people got injured in the incident and some were reported to be in critical condition. The injured were sent off to a nearby hospital while officials began investigating what caused the Haldia Petrochemicals fire.

What Caused Haldia Petrochemicals Fire?



The Haldia Petrochemicals fire broke out between 4:00 am and 5:00 am after flames suddenly erupted from a naphtha-carrying pipeline. The fire then spread quickly, leaving a few workers with burn injuries.

VIDEO | West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Petrochemicals between 4.00-4.30 AM on Tuesday. Several workers were reportedly injured in the incident. More details are awaited. #Haldia #Fire (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/h84cyJib2R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2026







Videos from the spot showed heavy black smoke rising up into the sky while people tried to bring the fire under control. After the incident, local residents and factory officials rushed to help. The injured were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital, where officials declared some people in critical condition.

Due to this incident, the passengers who are heading toward Panshkura or Howrah from Haldia by train at 7 am are the most troubled. It is reported that the morning train from Haldia was not released on time, taking the safety aspect into account, since the flames spread very close to the railway line. As a consequence, lots of daily commuters are dealing with problems.

LNI Photos 🔷 @LNI_Photos · Just now ​In Photos & Visuals | A massive fire erupted at a naphtha pipeline in Haldia Petrochem today morning, leaving several workers critically injured. Train services between Haldia and Howrah were suspended as a safety measure. Investigation into… pic.twitter.com/wLiIIpHiSA — LNI One (@lninewsagency) June 30, 2026







Naphtha is a highly flammable fuel, basically produced from crude oil and it’s often used for making petrol, kerosene and other related fuels. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Factory authorities haven’t clearly stated what sparked the incident yet, and an investigation is expected soon.

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