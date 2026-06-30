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Home > India News > Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal

Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal

A massive fire at Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal injured at least 15 people after a naphtha pipeline caught fire. Authorities are investigating the cause as rescue efforts continue and train services remain affected.

15 Injured After Massive Haldia Petrochemicals Fire. Photo: Grab
15 Injured After Massive Haldia Petrochemicals Fire. Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 10:22 IST

A massive fire broke out at Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal after a naphtha pipeline carrying fuel caught fire. At least 15 people got injured in the incident and some were reported to be in critical condition. The injured were sent off to a nearby hospital while officials began investigating what caused the Haldia Petrochemicals fire.  

What Caused Haldia Petrochemicals Fire? 

The Haldia Petrochemicals fire broke out between 4:00 am and 5:00 am after flames suddenly erupted from a naphtha-carrying pipeline. The fire then spread quickly, leaving a few workers with burn injuries. 

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Videos from the spot showed heavy black smoke rising up into the sky while people tried to bring the fire under control. After the incident, local residents and factory officials rushed to help. The injured were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital, where officials declared some people in critical condition.

Due to this incident, the passengers who are heading toward Panshkura or Howrah from Haldia by train at 7 am are the most troubled. It is reported that the morning train from Haldia was not released on time, taking the safety aspect into account, since the flames spread very close to the railway line. As a consequence, lots of daily commuters are dealing with problems.  



Naphtha is a highly flammable fuel, basically produced from crude oil and it’s often used for making petrol, kerosene and other related fuels. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Factory authorities haven’t clearly stated what sparked the incident yet, and an investigation is expected soon. 

Also Read: Watch | Arunachal and Assam Flood Situation Worsens: Over 45000 People Affected, 3 Dead 

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Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal
Tags: breaking-newsfactory-fireHaldia FireHaldia Petrochemicalshome-hero-pos-1Naphtha Pipelinewest bengal

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Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal

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Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal
Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal
Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal
Haldia Petrochemicals Fire: 15 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline in West Bengal

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