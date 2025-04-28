‘Half A Century Behind India’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a sharp attack against Pakistan, calling it "half a century behind India" in the wake of the recent terror attack at Pahalgam.

Speaking at a public meeting in Prabhani, Maharashtra, Owaisi not only condemned Pakistan for its actions but also criticized Indian political leaders for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The meeting was organized to oppose the new amendments.

Pakistan Is “Half a Century Behind,” Says Owaisi

Addressing the crowd, Owaisi strongly criticized Pakistan’s repeated threats and its involvement in cross-border terrorism.

“You are not just half an hour behind; you are half a century behind India. Your country’s budget is not even equal to our military budget,” Owaisi declared, drawing cheers from the audience.

Taking aim at Pakistan’s rhetoric about nuclear weapons, he said, “Pakistan repeatedly says that they have nuclear bombs, atomic bombs. Remember, if you go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent.”

“Terrorists Asked Religion Before Killing,” Claims Owaisi

The AIMIM chief also brought attention to the chilling details of the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists allegedly asked for the religion of tourists before targeting them.

“Which religion are you talking about? You are worse than the Khawarij. This act shows you are the successors of ISIS,” Owaisi said, comparing the attackers to some of the most extreme groups in history.

He accused Pakistan of nurturing and training terrorists for years with the aim of destabilizing India. He further mentioned that under international law, India has the right to enforce certain actions against Pakistan, including an air blockade and cyber attacks carried out by Indian ethical hackers.

Owaisi Urges Modi to Act Against Pakistan

Owaisi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take tough action to weaken Pakistan economically, stressing that diplomatic measures alone would not be enough.

He also took a strong stand on the issue of Kashmiris, criticizing those who question the loyalty of the people of Kashmir.

“Some anchors on TV channels are speaking against Kashmiris. They are shameless. If Kashmir is our integral part and will remain so, Kashmiris are also an integral part of India. How can we suspect them?” he asked.

Highlighting the bravery of Kashmiris, Owaisi reminded the audience, “It was a Kashmiri who laid down his life while fighting the terrorists, and it was a Kashmiri who carried an injured child on his back and walked for 40 minutes to save his life.”

Opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act

Moving to domestic issues, Owaisi urged people to come out strongly against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He called on the public to support protest programs initiated by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

He encouraged people to participate in the ‘Batti Gul’ protest scheduled for April 30, where citizens would switch off their lights as a mark of protest.

Criticism of Indian Political Leaders

Owaisi did not hold back in criticizing Indian political leaders who backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He accused Ajit Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Jayant Chaudhary, and N. Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the Muslim community and secular-minded citizens.

He warned that Muslims and secular individuals would not forgive them for their support of the controversial bill.

Mr. Owaisi specifically targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of once again resorting to betrayal. “Nitish Kumar Back has once again resorted to back-stabbing,” he alleged.

Taking aim at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Owaisi said, “He had put the political future of his son at stake by supporting the Bill.”