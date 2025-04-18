‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

Muraleedharan contends that such public endorsements of political figures by civil servants violate neutrality norms and raise concerns about the blending of political ideologies within Kerala's governance.

In a sharp political attack, Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of embodying a “dual political identity,” alleging that he is “half BJP, half CPM.” Muraleedharan used the term “Ardhanareeswaran,” symbolizing the fusion of male and female forms, to describe the CM, suggesting a blending of ideologies that undermines the Left’s secular stance.

The controversy erupted after IAS officer Divya S Iyer posted a supportive Instagram message praising K K Ragesh, the newly appointed CPM Kannur district secretary and former private secretary to the CM. Muraleedharan strongly criticized the CM for not distancing himself from Iyer’s public endorsement of a political figure, accusing him of violating civil service norms and compromising the neutrality expected of a civil servant.

The remarks gained further attention as Ragesh, in response, defended Divya S Iyer, expressing regret over the backlash she faced for her supportive remarks about him. This exchange has stirred a debate about the political affiliations of civil servants in the state, particularly concerning their interactions with political leaders.

Muraleedharan also delved into issues of gender sensitivity, drawing attention to the tragic 2012 murder of T P Chandrasekharan, a political leader known for his opposition to the CPM. He emphasized that both Chandrasekharan’s mother and wife had suffered tremendous loss, questioning Pinarayi Vijayan’s moral authority to discuss issues related to femininity, especially in light of the state’s history of political violence.

