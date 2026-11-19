A shocking discovery in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden has triggered a police investigation after a man’s half-burnt body was found lying among bushes. The condition of the body has raised suspicions that he may have been murdered and then set on fire to hide his identity. The deceased has not yet been identified. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including murder.

Half-Burnt Body Found Dumped Among Bushes in Delhi

According to police, they received information about a body lying in a bush-covered area of Dilshad Garden. A police team rushed to the spot and found the man’s body in a severely burnt condition.

The body’s condition has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. There is a belief that the person might have been murdered elsewhere and his body might have been thrown away among the bushes. The police are investigating whether the body was set on fire to conceal its identity.

Police Investigate Murder and Identity-Hiding Angle

An important question being asked by the police is whether the man was burnt to death or whether he met his death because of something else and then his body was set on fire. Police are actively investigating the matter to identify the missing person. They are also checking if any missing persons complaints were filed at the nearby police stations. CCTV camera footage at the location is also under investigation.

Was the Man Visiting the Area to Consume Drugs?

In addition to this, during the early investigation of the case, the police have also suggested the possibility of the involvement of the man taking drugs inside the bushes. This suggestion, however, remains speculation at the moment.

The post-mortem test is expected to reveal more details about the cause of death. The result will help police to understand if the victim was murdered or died due to some other reason. Police are actively working in this case.