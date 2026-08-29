Halt Sales Immediately: FSSAI Bans Everest, Laljee Godhoo From Selling Hing Powder Over Sub-Standard Quality

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken strict action against Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd. and Laljee Godhoo and Company, prohibiting the sale of compounded asafoetida (hing powder) products after samples were found to be substandard and, in one case, adulterated. The food safety regulator announced the action through a social media post, stating that the products failed to meet the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Everest Hing Products Banned With Immediate Effect

FSSAI has prohibited Everest Food Products from selling variants of its compounded asafoetida (hing powder) with immediate effect. According to the regulator, samples of the company’s compounded asafoetida were found to be “misbranded and sub-standard” by the Food Analyst at the primary food laboratory. The regulator has directed Everest to submit an action plan detailing steps to rectify the alleged malpractice and prevent the sale of substandard compounded hing or asafoetida in the future. FSSAI has also asked the company to ensure that only products meeting the required standards and covered under its licence are manufactured and sold in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken regulatory enforcement action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, issuing Prohibition Orders against M/s Everest Food Products Private Limited and M/s Laljee Godhoo and Company #FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/afIwTFCuHb — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 29, 2026

Laljee Godhoo Barred From Selling Hing Powder

FSSAI has also taken action against Laljee Godhoo and Company, prohibiting the company from selling hing powder after samples were found to be substandard and adulterated. The regulator said the sale of such products was in contravention of food safety laws. The company has been directed to submit an action plan explaining the corrective measures it will take to address the alleged malpractice and ensure that only standard-compliant products are manufactured and sold.

FSSAI Steps Up Action Against Substandard Food Products

The action against the two companies highlights FSSAI’s continued focus on preventing the manufacture and sale of food products that fail to meet prescribed safety and quality standards. By imposing immediate prohibitions and seeking corrective action plans, the regulator has made it clear that food businesses must comply with the standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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