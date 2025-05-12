Hamas to Release Last American-Israeli Hostage as Israeli Airstrike Kills 16 in Gaza

Hamas will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza, the group said as an Israeli airstrike killed 16 people there.

Hamas will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza, the group announced on Monday as an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 16 people

Hamas will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza, the group announced on Monday as an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 16 people, many of whom were women and children, The Associated Press reported.

The deadly airstrike targeted a school in the Jabaliya area, which had been converted into a shelter for displaced families. According to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency services, at least five children and four women were among those killed. Several others were injured in the attack, though the exact number of casualties is still unclear.

“The attack hit a shelter for displaced people. Many of the victims were children and women who were seeking refuge there,” a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry said, according to AP.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the attack, but it has routinely blamed Hamas for civilian deaths, claiming that the group operates in densely populated areas where civilians are often caught in the crossfire. As the situation in Gaza deteriorates, Israel’s government has intensified its military actions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Hamas uses civilian infrastructure to hide its fighters, putting innocent lives in danger,” an Israeli military spokesperson said, as reported by the Associated Press.

The latest escalation comes amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which some say has worsened by Israel’s 10-week blockade on essential supplies, including food, medicine and fuel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in what is seen as an attempt to engage Middle Eastern powers in efforts to mediate peace in the region.

ALSO READ: Germany Warns Russia to Respond to Ceasefire Offer by End of Day or Face Sanctions