Hampi Horror: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Says ‘We Will Ensure Justice Is Served’

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara recently addressed the tragic events that unfolded on the night of March 6th in Hampi, where four individuals, including two foreign nationals, were attacked near the Tungabhadra Dam.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara recently addressed the tragic events that unfolded on the night of March 6th in Hampi, where four individuals, including two foreign nationals, were attacked near the Tungabhadra Dam. According to Parameshwara, the victims—two Indians and two foreigners—had been staying at the Heartland Homestay and decided to visit the dam for stargazing after dinner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On the Hampi incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, “An unfortunate incident happened on the night of 6th March at half past ten. Four people were staying in the Heartland homestay. Two foreign nationals and two Indians. After dinner, they… pic.twitter.com/a0sLUljXBu — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The group was confronted by three men who, after a brief interaction, demanded money from them. Tensions escalated when the attackers pushed the four into the nearby canal. While three of the victims managed to escape, one could not and was reported missing. The body of the missing person, identified as Bibasha from Odisha, was found on March 8th. Authorities believe that the two women, including an Israeli national, were also subjected to sexual assault during the attack.

The incident has drawn widespread concern, and the Karnataka government has taken swift action. Two suspects, Mallesh and Chetan Sai, both from Gangavathi, have been arrested in connection with the crime. A third suspect is still at large, though authorities are optimistic about making an arrest soon.

Minister Parameshwara emphasized that the state government was taking the matter very seriously. “We are committed to ensuring that justice is served,” he said, noting that the arrested individuals’ statements have been recorded by the magistrate. Additionally, he announced that there would be an increased focus on safety measures in popular tourist destinations like Hampi, with authorities re-evaluating existing security protocols to prevent similar incidents.

In response to the foreign involvement in the case, the government has assured that the relevant diplomatic missions would be notified to ensure the safe return of the victims to their home countries. The authorities remain vigilant as the investigation continues, with senior police officials overseeing the progress of the case.

Also Read: Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing