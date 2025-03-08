Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

The case has been registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the Hampi rape case as a “heinous crime” and directed law enforcement to take immediate action against the accused. The shocking incident occurred on the night of March 6 near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, where two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Swift Police Action and Arrests

According to Koppal Police, two of the three accused have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the third suspect. CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals, including tourists. “As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits,” he stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime. Advertisement · Scroll to continue As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 8, 2025

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that two suspects, identified as Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai from Gangavathi, have been taken into custody, while the third accused remains at large. “The police are actively investigating, and we will ensure strict action as per the law,” Shivakumar added.

Details of the Attack

The incident took place near the Tungabhadra Canal in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, where a group of five, including two women and three male tourists, had gathered for stargazing. The homestay operator, who was among the victims, recounted that three men approached them on a motorcycle, initially asking for petrol and later demanding money. When refused, they threatened the group with stones and launched a violent attack.

According to the FIR, the accused physically assaulted and sexually assaulted the two women. The male tourists were forcibly pushed into the canal. The attackers also robbed the victims, taking away cash and mobile phones before fleeing the scene. The survivors provided crucial descriptions, noting that the assailants spoke Kannada and Telugu, which helped police in identifying them.

Political Reactions and Safety Measures

The horrific crime has sparked strong reactions from political leaders. Congress MP GC Chandrashekhar called it “unfortunate” and assured stringent action. Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy criticized the rise in crimes against women, attributing it to a lack of security measures over the years. “We demand equality, safety, and justice,” she said.

In response, the Karnataka government has vowed to enhance security, particularly in tourist areas, to prevent such incidents from recurring. The case has been registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Search for the Third Accused

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi confirmed that the search for the third accused is ongoing. “We have identified him and will ensure his arrest soon. The investigation is progressing, and we are gathering all necessary evidence to build a strong case against the accused,” he said.

The shocking incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in India, particularly in tourist hotspots like Hampi. Authorities have assured that stringent measures will be put in place to prevent such crimes and ensure justice for the victims. More updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against