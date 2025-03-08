Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

The case has been registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah


Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the Hampi rape case as a “heinous crime” and directed law enforcement to take immediate action against the accused. The shocking incident occurred on the night of March 6 near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, where two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Swift Police Action and Arrests

According to Koppal Police, two of the three accused have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the third suspect. CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals, including tourists. “As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits,” he stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that two suspects, identified as Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai from Gangavathi, have been taken into custody, while the third accused remains at large. “The police are actively investigating, and we will ensure strict action as per the law,” Shivakumar added.

Details of the Attack

The incident took place near the Tungabhadra Canal in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, where a group of five, including two women and three male tourists, had gathered for stargazing. The homestay operator, who was among the victims, recounted that three men approached them on a motorcycle, initially asking for petrol and later demanding money. When refused, they threatened the group with stones and launched a violent attack.

According to the FIR, the accused physically assaulted and sexually assaulted the two women. The male tourists were forcibly pushed into the canal. The attackers also robbed the victims, taking away cash and mobile phones before fleeing the scene. The survivors provided crucial descriptions, noting that the assailants spoke Kannada and Telugu, which helped police in identifying them.

Political Reactions and Safety Measures

The horrific crime has sparked strong reactions from political leaders. Congress MP GC Chandrashekhar called it “unfortunate” and assured stringent action. Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy criticized the rise in crimes against women, attributing it to a lack of security measures over the years. “We demand equality, safety, and justice,” she said.

In response, the Karnataka government has vowed to enhance security, particularly in tourist areas, to prevent such incidents from recurring. The case has been registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Search for the Third Accused

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi confirmed that the search for the third accused is ongoing. “We have identified him and will ensure his arrest soon. The investigation is progressing, and we are gathering all necessary evidence to build a strong case against the accused,” he said.

The shocking incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in India, particularly in tourist hotspots like Hampi. Authorities have assured that stringent measures will be put in place to prevent such crimes and ensure justice for the victims. More updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Filed under

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Hampi Rape Case

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

Shocking! Australian Journalist Covering Crime In Adelaide Robbed During Live Report

Shocking! Australian Journalist Covering Crime In Adelaide Robbed During Live Report

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women