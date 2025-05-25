Hanagal Gang Rape Accused Re-Arrested After Post-Bail Celebration, Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 2

Seven accused in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were sent back to judicial custody after a celebration rally post-bail. Police seek bail cancellation.

In a dramatic turn of events, seven accused in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, who were granted bail on May 20, have been sent back to judicial custody till June 2, after allegedly holding a celebratory rally and creating a public nuisance.

The accused, while returning from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, recorded a video of their celebration and posted it on social media, which immediately drew public and police attention.

Superintendent of Police for Haveri district, Anshu Kumar Srivastava, confirmed the developments and stated that legal action is underway. “In the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, seven accused got bail on 20th May. While coming from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, they created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally. They recorded a video and posted it on social media. It came to the notice of the police. We have registered a case at Hanagal Police Station under Sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of the BNS,” Srivastava said.

Out of the seven, five accused have been secured and will be produced before the court, while police will also apply for cancellation of their bail.

Background of the Case

The gang rape incident occurred in January 2024, when a group of men allegedly barged into a lodge room in Hanagal, Haveri district. The couple inside the room was assaulted for belonging to different religious communities.

The female victim later alleged gang rape, prompting widespread condemnation. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

Superintendent Anshu Kumar confirmed: “The victim’s statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate.”

Political Outrage

The incident ignited political tensions in Karnataka, with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP slamming the Congress-led state government for inaction.

“Why is the CM quiet on this issue? We are going to take this very seriously. I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action,” Bommai said, demanding accountability and swift justice.

Current Status

Seven accused had secured bail on May 20.

Celebration rally post-release led to a second arrest.

Judicial custody has now been extended to June 2.

Police have secured five of the seven accused and are working on bail cancellation.

