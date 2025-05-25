Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Hanagal Gang Rape Accused Re-Arrested After Post-Bail Celebration, Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 2

Hanagal Gang Rape Accused Re-Arrested After Post-Bail Celebration, Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 2

Seven accused in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were sent back to judicial custody after a celebration rally post-bail. Police seek bail cancellation.

Hanagal Gang Rape Accused Re-Arrested After Post-Bail Celebration, Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 2


In a dramatic turn of events, seven accused in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, who were granted bail on May 20, have been sent back to judicial custody till June 2, after allegedly holding a celebratory rally and creating a public nuisance.

The accused, while returning from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, recorded a video of their celebration and posted it on social media, which immediately drew public and police attention.

Superintendent of Police for Haveri district, Anshu Kumar Srivastava, confirmed the developments and stated that legal action is underway. “In the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, seven accused got bail on 20th May. While coming from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, they created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally. They recorded a video and posted it on social media. It came to the notice of the police. We have registered a case at Hanagal Police Station under Sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of the BNS,” Srivastava said.

Out of the seven, five accused have been secured and will be produced before the court, while police will also apply for cancellation of their bail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Background of the Case

The gang rape incident occurred in January 2024, when a group of men allegedly barged into a lodge room in Hanagal, Haveri district. The couple inside the room was assaulted for belonging to different religious communities.

The female victim later alleged gang rape, prompting widespread condemnation. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

Superintendent Anshu Kumar confirmed: “The victim’s statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate.”

Political Outrage

The incident ignited political tensions in Karnataka, with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP slamming the Congress-led state government for inaction.

“Why is the CM quiet on this issue? We are going to take this very seriously. I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action,” Bommai said, demanding accountability and swift justice.

Current Status

  • Seven accused had secured bail on May 20.

  • Celebration rally post-release led to a second arrest.

  • Judicial custody has now been extended to June 2.

  • Police have secured five of the seven accused and are working on bail cancellation.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Mann Ki Baat, Praises Use Of Made-In-India Weapons Against Pakistan

Filed under

Hanagal Gang Rape

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season