Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Happens Only In Bihar: Sports Minister Distributes 700 Blankets In 40°C Heat During BJP Foundation Day Event; Internet Is Swift To React

State Sports Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Mehta drew widespread attention and criticism after he handed out woollen blankets to villagers during a public event in the middle of a sweltering North Indian summer. With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, the gesture left many confused and sparked a flood of reactions across social media platforms.

An event meant to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 45th foundation day in Bihar has taken an unexpected turn online — all because of blankets.

State Sports Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Mehta drew widespread attention and criticism after he handed out woollen blankets to villagers during a public event in the middle of a sweltering North Indian summer. With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, the gesture left many confused and sparked a flood of reactions across social media platforms.

Event Held Under Scorching Sun

The unusual distribution took place in Ahiyaapur village, located in Mansurchak block of Begusarai district, on April 6. The event, which reportedly saw a turnout of over 700 locals, was part of BJP’s state-level celebrations to mark the party’s founding day. Villagers were given what the minister referred to as ang vastra — a traditional piece of cloth generally offered as a token of respect.

But this time, the ang vastra came in the form of full blankets — typically used during winter — and that’s exactly what caused eyebrows to raise.

Social Media Reacts Swiftly

Soon after the images and videos from the event went public, social media platforms lit up with commentary, jokes, and criticism. Netizens pointed out the mismatch between the gift and the current weather, which has seen most of Bihar under heatwave conditions in recent days.

Many found the move odd and impractical. Others accused the minister of being out of touch with ground realities. Memes and sarcastic posts began circulating rapidly, turning the event into a trending topic online.

Political Rivals Take Aim

It didn’t take long for political opponents to chime in. Tripura Congress secretary Sanjib Bhattacharya shared a clip of the event on X (formerly Twitter) and linked the incident to political anxiety within the BJP.

“As soon as the Congress party launched the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ campaign for the youth of Bihar, it sparked visible unease among BJP leaders in the state. So much so, that Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta quickly rolled out a ‘blanket distribution’ scheme — in the middle of scorching summer,” Bhattacharya posted.

His comment added a political edge to the social media storm, framing the blanket distribution as a hurried response to Congress’ campaign targeting unemployment and migration among Bihar’s youth.

Minister Says It Was a Gesture of Respect

Speaking to the crowd from a decorated stage, Mehta explained that the blankets were a symbolic gift to show respect and appreciation for the local people. He referred to the gesture as an act of honour on a special day for the BJP.

In a Facebook post after the event — which has since been deleted — Mehta wrote, “On the 45th foundation day of the world’s largest party committed to the upliftment of the poor and nation-building, we honoured people in Ahiyaapur by offering ang vastra. Jai BJP, Jai Bharat Mata.”

Though he didn’t directly reply to the criticism, his statement suggested the intent was to express gratitude, not necessarily to provide a weather-appropriate item.

Timing Raises Questions Ahead of Elections

With Assembly elections approaching in Bihar, the incident has added fuel to ongoing political debates in the state. The BJP, which is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), is preparing for a tough electoral contest. Critics say events like this — even if symbolic — reveal deeper issues with how political messaging is being handled on the ground.

While the blankets were likely meant to carry a cultural or traditional value, their timing in the peak of summer has made them the center of both satire and serious political conversation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

