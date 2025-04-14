Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, marking the beginning of the Bengali New Year 1432, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state.

On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, marking the beginning of the Bengali New Year 1432, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. Sharing a poetic message inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic line “Esho, esho, esho, O Boishakh” (Come, come, come, O Boishakh), Banerjee invoked a spirit of unity and cultural pride.

The message was shared by Mamata Banerjee, who has often used festive occasions to connect with the people of Bengal. Known for her deep cultural roots and affinity for Bengali traditions, Banerjee’s New Year message reflected a blend of hope, tradition, and social harmony.

‘এসো, এসো, এসো হে বৈশাখ…’ শুভ নববর্ষ ১৪৩২! Advertisement · Scroll to continue নতুন বছরের পুণ্য আলোর দ্যুতিতে আলোকিত হোক সকলের জীবন। শান্তি ও সম্প্রীতির বন্ধনে আবদ্ধ থাকুক বাংলার প্রতিটি মানুষ। সবাইকে শুভনন্দন। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2025

In a state marked by both cultural vibrance and political churn, Banerjee’s message emphasized peace and social unity. She said, “May the new year’s blessings illuminate everyone’s lives. May every person in Bengal be bound by the bonds of peace and harmony.” In a time when political rhetoric often divides, such messages of inclusivity carry symbolic weight.

Across Bengal, people celebrated Poila Boishakh with cultural programs, traditional attire, festive meals, and community gatherings. Markets were bustling with crowds buying sweets, new clothes, and “haal khata” (ledger books), a business tradition marking fresh beginnings.

