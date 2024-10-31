Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Happy Diwali: Know The Tradition Of Gambling In This Festival

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of India's most cherished celebrations. Families and friends gather in their finest attire to celebrate, sharing laughter, vibrant sweets, and savory dishes.

Happy Diwali: Know The Tradition Of Gambling In This Festival

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations. Families and friends gather in their finest attire to celebrate, sharing laughter, vibrant sweets, and savory dishes. Homes are transformed into displays of light and color, decorated with oil lamps, elaborate rangolis, and beautiful flower garlands, welcoming the positive energy associated with the festival. Diwali commemorates the return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman from a 14-year exile after the defeat of Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. To honor their return, people light diyas and burst firecrackers, filling the night sky with light.

Diwali Card Games: A Time-Honored Tradition of Fortune and Fun

Among the many Diwali customs is the tradition of card games, particularly the popular game ‘Teen Patti.’ Normally frowned upon as a form of gambling, playing cards on Diwali night is seen as auspicious. This unique custom is linked to the ancient tale of Goddess Parvati, who is said to have played dice with Lord Shiva on Diwali and blessed those who played games of chance on this night with prosperity and good fortune. Over time, the dice have evolved into a deck of cards, and Diwali card parties have become an integral part of the festivities, symbolizing luck and abundance.

The Symbolism of Wealth and Financial Prosperity on Diwali

Diwali is deeply associated with prosperity, and beyond card games, it’s common for people to make significant purchases on this day—buying gold, silver, or other assets. The festival honors Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and is seen as the ideal time to attract financial blessings. Engaging in money-related activities, such as buying valuable items, is believed to invite the goddess’s blessings for the year ahead.

There’s also a humorous myth tied to this custom: it’s said that anyone who skips the Diwali card games may be reincarnated as a donkey in their next life! Although meant as a lighthearted jest, this saying has become a popular way to encourage friends and family to join the card table.

Keeping Tradition Alive

The custom of playing cards on Diwali has been passed down through generations as a light-hearted way to gather with loved ones. As Diwali approaches, people prepare to host card parties, where the atmosphere is festive and filled with laughter. However, this belief in prosperity through card games applies strictly to Diwali night, distinguishing it from habitual gambling.

So, this Diwali, embrace the season’s spirit, bring out a deck of cards, and enjoy a time of bonding, tradition, and festive cheer with those you hold dear.

Must Read: Happy Diwali, But Delhi AQI Stands ‘Very Poor’, Check Here

Filed under

Happy Diwali Know about the gambling tradition of Diwali Tradition of Diwali
