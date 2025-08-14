‘Happy That I Am Home’: Late Ex-President Zail Singh’s Grandson Returns To Congress

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of the former President, Giani Zail Singh, returned to the Congress while the party inducted academics Ratan Lal and Ravikant into the party on 14th August, 2025, Thursday. Inderjeet Singh said he rejoined the Congress after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr Singh said that Congress had become “neat and clean” after “a few corrupt leaders from Congress moved to the BJP.” Inderjeet Singh said, “The BJP uses the backward classes and does nothing for them… Now, I am happy that I am home”, as reported in Hindustan Times.

Inderjeet Singh had joined BJP in 2021

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of the former President, Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on 13th September, 2021, Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in charge Dushyant Gautam had welcomed him and said that the party held a special place in the hearts of people of Punjab.

Inderjeet Singh belongs to the Ramgarhia Sikh community

Inderjeet Singh belongs to the Ramgarhia Sikh community, which comes under the OBC category. The Ramgarhia Sikh community also has a strong presence in several parts of Punjab. Mr Singh had stated that he was “fulfilling the wishes of his grandfather by joining the BJP”. Giani Zail Singh’s grandson had also said that the Congress “did not behave well” with his grandfather. According to Inderjeet Singh, his grandfather was unhappy over the way he was treated and wanted him to join the BJP. Mr Singh had also said that his grandfather also introduced him to top leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

