Haridwar Temple Stampede: President Murmu Condoles Death, Ex Gratia Announced, Electrocution Denied

At least six were killed and several injured in a tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death, saying deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

In a post on ‘X’, PMO stated, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar.”

“SDRF teams, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations, “He added.

What’s the Latest On the Haridwar Stampede

In a press briefing, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said that four people are in critical condition after the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple, adding that out of the 10 patients currently admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, two were children.

Following the tragic stampede near the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning, the Temple Trust authorities have announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid for the families of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede. In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful.”

Electrocution As Reason Denied

The Mansa Devi Mandir Trust President Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the stampede incident at the temple located in Haridwar was triggered as a result of someone slipping and falling inside the temple and not as rumoured by a snapped electricity cable. He denied the electrocution as a reason of stampede.

