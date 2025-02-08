Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Harsh Malhotra Praises BJP’s Track Record Of Development And Good Governance

In a conversation with India News, BJP leader and MP Harsh Malhotra expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a clear majority in Delhi. Despite early trends, Malhotra asserted that the party’s credibility, fueled by the leadership of PM Modi and the party’s focus on development and good governance, has earned the trust and blessings of the people.

Harsh Malhotra Praises BJP’s Track Record Of Development And Good Governance


He dismissed the allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the BJP of offering 15 crore rupees in bribes just a day before the counting. Malhotra asserted that AAP’s tenure in Delhi had been marked by corruption rather than development. “In the last 10 years, AAP has done nothing for development. If anything, they have only looted the people of Delhi and the public treasury. The citizens were suffering because of the mismanagement,” he stated.

Malhotra emphasized that the upcoming election results reflect the desire of Delhi’s people for a change in leadership. He praised BJP’s credibility across various states, where the party is known for promoting development and good governance. “Under the leadership of Honorable Modi Ji, the central government has benefitted 140 crore citizens through its welfare schemes,” Malhotra added. This strong track record, he believes, is why the people of Delhi are expected to back the BJP this time.

Addressing the early trends, Malhotra confidently stated that the BJP is set to secure a full majority in Delhi. When asked about the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Malhotra hinted that the party’s symbol, the lotus, represents the strength and vision of the party.

In a conversation with India News, Malhotra expressed his optimism for BJP’s victory in the capital. With the growing support of Delhi’s citizens, Malhotra believes that the BJP is on the path to success in the assembly elections.

 

ALSO READDelhi Election 2025 Results: Did Every AAP Leader Who Went To Jail End Up Losing?

Delhi Election 2025

