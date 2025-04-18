Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has officially tied the knot. The wedding took place at a five-star hotel in Delhi in the presence of close family and friends.

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has officially tied the knot. The wedding took place at a five-star hotel in Delhi in the presence of close family and friends.

Harshita-Kejriwal-marriag

The ceremony remained intimate, with limited guests in attendance. A sangeet night preceded the wedding, where Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, were seen enjoying the dance floor.

Who’s the Groom? Meet Sambhav Jain

The groom, Sambhav Jain, is not only Harshita’s life partner but also her former classmate. The two met at IIT Delhi, where both pursued their engineering degrees. Their bond eventually grew from shared lectures to launching a startup together.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sambhav previously worked as a Project Management Consultant at Genie. Just like Harshita, he holds a strong academic background and a keen interest in entrepreneurship.

Harshita-Kejriwal-Marriage 2

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony at Hotel Shangri-La in Delhi. The engagement and sangeet were hosted as a joint function, attended by close family and a few notable political figures, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders.

A grand reception is scheduled for April 20, where several high-profile guests are expected to join in the celebrations. Preparations for the reception are already underway.

An Impressive Academic and Career Journey

Harshita Kejriwal has made her mark beyond her political lineage. A student of Delhi Public School, Noida, she scored 98% in Class 10 and 96% in Class 12.

She secured an All India Rank of 3,322 in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2014, one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India. She went on to study Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi and ranked third in her department.

Her academic excellence brought job offers from several top firms, but she chose to follow her own path.

Basil Health: A Startup

Post graduation, Harshita faced the challenge of maintaining a healthy diet while working as a consultant. This struggle inspired the idea for Basil Health, a company she co-founded with Sambhav.

Basil Health provides customizable, fresh meals through automated kiosks. The company has now expanded to 15 outlets across India and has served over a million customers.

Alongside her professional work, Harshita remains active in public service. She supports her father’s political journey and has taken part in AAP’s election campaigns alongside her mother, Sunita Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest