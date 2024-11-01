Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Haryana: Ambala Parking Lot Fire Destroys Four Cars, Autorickshaw; Cause Under Investigation

Four cars and an autorickshaw were gutted in the fire after a massive blaze broke out at a parking lot in Ambala city on Thursday, said an official.

Haryana: Ambala Parking Lot Fire Destroys Four Cars, Autorickshaw; Cause Under Investigation

Four cars and an autorickshaw were gutted in the fire after a massive blaze broke out at a parking lot in Ambala city on Thursday, said an official.

According to Fire Officer Tarsem Rana, “4 cars and 1 autorickshaw were damaged after a massive fire broke in the Rambagh area of Ambala city. We sent 2 fire tenders shortly after receiving the information about the incident.”

“The reason for the fire has not yet been ascertained. There have been 5-6 fire incidents in Ambala as of Thursday,” said the fire official.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Filed under

Ambala Ambala blaze Ambala fire incident Ambala parking lot fire autorickshaw damaged fire fire in Ambala city four cars gutted Rambagh area fire
Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Raises Petrol Price By Rs 1.35 Amid International Market Fluctuations

Pakistan Raises Petrol Price By Rs 1.35 Amid International Market Fluctuations

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Leads Avengers Charge To Save America: Vote For Kamala Harris!

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Leads Avengers Charge To Save America: Vote For Kamala Harris!

Japan Protests UN Panel’s Call To Review Male-Only Imperial Succession Law

Japan Protests UN Panel’s Call To Review Male-Only Imperial Succession Law

LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris For President: The Choice Is Clear

LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris For President: The Choice Is Clear

Dodgers Fan Blows Up Hand With Firework Celebrating World Series Win Over Yankees; HORRIFIC Video Surfaces

Dodgers Fan Blows Up Hand With Firework Celebrating World Series Win Over Yankees; HORRIFIC Video...

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox