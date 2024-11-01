Haryana: Ambala Parking Lot Fire Destroys Four Cars, Autorickshaw; Cause Under Investigation

Four cars and an autorickshaw were gutted in the fire after a massive blaze broke out at a parking lot in Ambala city on Thursday, said an official.

Four cars and an autorickshaw were gutted in the fire after a massive blaze broke out at a parking lot in Ambala city on Thursday, said an official.

According to Fire Officer Tarsem Rana, “4 cars and 1 autorickshaw were damaged after a massive fire broke in the Rambagh area of Ambala city. We sent 2 fire tenders shortly after receiving the information about the incident.”

“The reason for the fire has not yet been ascertained. There have been 5-6 fire incidents in Ambala as of Thursday,” said the fire official.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away