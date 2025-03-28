Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

On the last day of Haryana’s three-week-long budget session, the Assembly passed six important bills, including one that raises the amount legislators can borrow for house construction and car purchases.

On the last day of Haryana’s three-week-long budget session, the Assembly passed six important bills, including one that raises the amount legislators can borrow for house construction and car purchases.

Among the bills passed were the Haryana Legislative Assembly Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025.

Under the Haryana Legislative Assembly Act, 1979, each member of the Assembly was previously entitled to a repayable advance of up to ₹80 lakh for house construction and purchasing a car. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced in the Assembly that this limit has now been increased to ₹1 crore.

Legislators Requested Higher Advances Due to Inflation

As per the bill, many legislators had approached the Assembly Speaker individually and collectively, arguing that the existing ₹80 lakh limit was inadequate due to inflation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Every member has different requirements or preferences for the house and vehicle; hence, they require different amounts as ‘repayable advances’ for this purpose. Therefore, an adequate increased amount of the joint total of the prevalent amount for both the advances may be earmarked for flexible granting of any or both the advances,” the bill stated.

Medical Benefits Extended to Family Pension Recipients

The Haryana Legislative Assembly Amendment Bill, 2025, was also passed to ensure medical benefits for recipients of family pensions. Previously, under the Haryana Legislative Assembly Act, 1986, only sitting members and their families were entitled to medical benefits. After a legislator’s death, their spouse would no longer receive medical coverage.

Given that health issues increase with age and family responsibilities grow, the Assembly deemed it necessary to extend medical benefits to pension recipients as well.

Regulation of Horticulture Nurseries in Haryana

Another significant bill passed was the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025, which aims to regulate horticulture nurseries across the state. The bill requires all horticulture nurseries to be registered according to the standards set by the government. The registration will apply to nurseries growing fruits, vegetables, spices, flowers, ornamental plants, medicinal plants, and aromatic crops.

Punjab Assembly Passes Three Key Bills, Addresses Security Concerns

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly also passed three major bills on the final day of its budget session. One of the most significant was the Transfer of Prisoners Bill, 2025, which aims to facilitate the transfer of undertrial prisoners between states.

Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who introduced the bill, emphasized Punjab’s security concerns. “Punjab, being a border state, is confronting severe internal security challenges. Various jails currently house high-risk inmates, including those involved in anti-national activities, international agencies, terrorism, gang operations, smuggling, and other dangerous crimes. Many of these prisoners attempt to operate their criminal networks from within prisons,” he stated.

Bhullar explained that the existing Prisoners Transfer Act of 1950 lacked provisions allowing undertrial prisoners from Punjab to be relocated to jails in other states. The amendment was necessary to improve security, ensure law and order, and maintain the smooth functioning of the prison system.

Regulation of Crusher Units to Curb Illegal Mining

The Assembly also passed the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill, 2025. This bill is designed to regulate crusher units, stockists, and retailers to curb illegal mining and unauthorized trade.

According to the bill, unregulated crusher units contribute to illegal mining, environmental damage, and pollution. To counter these issues, the bill introduces mandatory registration, licensing requirements, and compliance standards.

“Crusher units contribute to air and water pollution, affecting local communities and ecosystems. To mitigate these adverse effects, it introduces an environmental management fund, ensuring that crusher units contribute financially towards environmental sustainability,” the bill states.

Additionally, it grants authorities the power to seize illegally mined minerals, impose penalties, and take strict action against violators. An online monitoring system will also be established to enhance transparency and prevent unlawful trade.

Punjab Amends Stamp Duty Laws to Boost Business Growth

The third bill passed in the Punjab Assembly was the Indian Stamp Bill, 2025, which seeks to amend Schedule 1-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. The amendment aims to simplify stamp duty regulations and promote ease of doing business in the state.

One of the key changes in the bill is the elimination of double stamp duty payments on the transfer of loans between banks or financial institutions. “This will facilitate easier refinancing and improve access to credit, thereby supporting business growth and industrial development,” the bill states.

Following the passage of these critical bills, both the Haryana and Punjab Assemblies concluded their budget sessions, with the Punjab Assembly adjourning sine die.