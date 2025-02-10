Haryana BJP's internal rift deepens as senior leader Anil Vij faces a show cause notice for his outspoken criticism of party leadership. His allegations of election sabotage and calls for the state BJP chief’s resignation have further escalated tensions.

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a show cause notice to senior leader and minister Anil Vij, who has been vocal in his criticism of his own party in recent times. The notice directs Vij to provide a response within three days regarding his public remarks against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Allegations of Collusion in Haryana Assembly Elections

The development follows Vij’s recent allegations that a close associate of CM Saini conspired against him during the Haryana Assembly elections last year. The minister claimed that Ashish Tayal, a known aide of the chief minister, actively supported rival candidate Chitra Sarwara in the Ambala Cantt constituency. Despite this, Vij managed to secure victory with a margin of 7,277 votes.

Sarwara, who had initially sought a Congress ticket, contested the elections as an Independent after being denied a nomination by her party. Vij further reinforced his claims by sharing a video compilation of images showing individuals associated with Tayal campaigning for Sarwara during the polls. The video also featured a picture of Tayal alongside CM Saini.

Anil Vij Showed Frustration Over Ignored Orders

Vij has consistently voiced his dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state government, alleging that his directives are often disregarded. His discontent reportedly intensified following a Haryana cabinet meeting where he raised concerns about his diminishing influence within the administration.

Taking to social media platform X, Vij questioned the nature of the relationship between Tayal and Saini. “Ashish Tayal, who calls himself a friend of Nayab Saini, has several pictures with him on Facebook. The same workers who were seen with Ashish Tayal during the assembly elections were also seen with BJP’s opposing candidate Chitra Sarwara. What is the relationship? Tayal remains a close friend of Nayab Saini, so the question arises—who instructed him to oppose the BJP candidate?” he wrote in Hindi.

Anil Vij Called for Haryana BJP Chief’s Resignation

In response to the controversy, the BJP recently relieved Ashish Tayal of his official responsibilities within the party’s Ambala unit. However, this move failed to placate Vij, who continued his public criticism.

Vij has not only targeted CM Saini but also Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, calling for his resignation over a serious criminal allegation. A gang rape case was registered against Badoli in December last year in Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing his concerns, Vij stated, “I wonder how a person facing gang rape charges can attend or chair a party meeting attended by women. Ours is a sacred party, and we maintain its sanctity. Hence, he should have resigned. He is not a bigger leader than Shri L.K. Advani ji, who stepped down after his name was involved in a minor controversy. Therefore, Badoli should resign until he receives a clean chit from the police.”

