Haryana Budget: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Ministry Of Future, AI Hubs In Gurugram & Panchkula

Aimed at positioning Haryana as a hub for emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, the new ministry will lead the state’s digital transformation through dedicated AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.

In a groundbreaking move aimed at preparing Haryana for the future, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the creation of a Ministry of Future during his maiden budget speech for 2025-26. With this visionary step, Haryana becomes the first state in India to establish a dedicated ministry focused on future technologies, innovation, and AI-led governance.

The announcement was the highlight of the ₹2.05 lakh crore budget, where the Chief Minister outlined his plan to transform Haryana into a futuristic, prosperous, and technologically advanced state. “The Department of Future will spearhead policies and programs that address emerging challenges and harness opportunities created by technological disruptions,” CM Saini said.

AI Mission and Future-Ready Infrastructure

To complement the new ministry, the government will launch the Haryana AI Mission, supported by ₹474 crore from the World Bank. Under this initiative, AI hubs will be established in Gurugram and Panchkula, envisioned as centers for innovation, research, and AI skill development. The mission aims to position Haryana as a national leader in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Vision for a Developed, Tech-Driven Haryana

“The establishment of the Ministry of Future reflects Haryana’s commitment to lead India into an era of digital governance and future-ready infrastructure,” CM Saini declared. He emphasized that the state is determined to build a robust ecosystem for startups, AI research, and futuristic policymaking.

The Ministry will work in tandem with various departments to integrate AI and emerging technologies into governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment. The government plans to do “all its work through AI”, as Haryana gears up to become a fully AI-integrated state.

Key Features of the Budget 2025-26

₹2,000 crore Fund of Funds to boost startups and entrepreneurship.

Medical college in every district to improve healthcare access.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana with ₹5,000 crore allocation to support women’s financial independence.

Job creation target of 2 lakh government jobs in the next five years.

Launch of Overseas Employment Cell to create global job opportunities for youth.

Boost to agriculture with increased subsidies and new research centres.

A First in India

With the launch of the Ministry of Future, Haryana is not only reimagining its governance structure but also setting a precedent for other states. The initiative signals a shift towards technology-driven policymaking, strategic planning, and digital empowerment.

Haryana’s move to institutionalize the future through a separate ministry marks a milestone in Indian governance, as the state aspires to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainable development in the digital age.

