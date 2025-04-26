Haryana CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Aid, Govt Job For Lt Vinay Narwal’s Family After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Strongly condemning the heinous act, Chief Minister Saini said the state stands firmly with the family of Lt Narwal during this difficult time.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation package for the family of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a braveheart from Karnal who lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The compensation includes a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member, fulfilling the wish of Lt Narwal's grieving parents.

Lt Vinay Narwal was tragically killed on April 22, when terrorists opened fire on a group of unarmed tourists at a meadow near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. The brutal attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including Lt Narwal, and left several others injured. In the aftermath, security measures across the Kashmir valley have been significantly intensified, especially at key tourist hotspots.

Strongly condemning the heinous act, Chief Minister Saini said the state stands firmly with the family of Lt Narwal during this difficult time. “A government job will be provided to any family member, as per the wishes of Lt Narwal’s parents,” the Chief Minister assured, reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting the families of martyrs.

Meanwhile, the terror attack has drawn international attention. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing a press conference, called for a “neutral” investigation into the incident. He stated that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with impartial investigators to ensure justice but emphasized that Islamabad would not compromise on its sovereignty.

The Pahalgam attack has sparked nationwide outrage, with calls for stronger security measures to protect civilians and tourists in the valley. Lt Vinay Narwal’s sacrifice has been hailed across the country, and the Haryana government’s announcement seeks to honor his bravery and offer support to his family.

