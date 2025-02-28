Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sheds Light On The Progress Haryana Has Made In The Last Decade | NXT Conclave

When asked how does he see the future of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini stated, "We have a government in its third term led by the respected Narendra Modi Ji."

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini marked his attendance at the NXT Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. While speaking at the event Mr. Saini laid emphasis on the development Haryana has seen and what are his plans for the state.

When asked how does he see the future of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini stated, “We have a government in its third term led by the respected Narendra Modi Ji. If you compare Haryana from before 2014 to what it will be like in 2025, you’ll notice it’s changing fast. I’m glad to see that in the last 10 years, every district in Haryana has been getting four-lane roads.”

He further shared, “We’ve connected every district to the four-lane project. In the near future, our goal is to ensure that areas in Haryana close to Delhi and the airport are easily accessible. No matter where you start in Haryana, you should be able to reach the airport in about two to two and a half hours.”

The Haryana CM added, “This is the kind of connectivity we’re aiming for. Our vision is to attract industries and investments to Haryana, and we’ve developed a major plan for that. In the upcoming budget session, we’ll be discussing this further.”

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also revealed, “We talked to the officials from the textile industry, who are members of our association, about the pre-budget plans. We discussed what we can do to attract more industries to Haryana in the future. We’ve come up with a solid plan to encourage investors to set up shop here. People see the environment and atmosphere in Haryana and think, “I want to start my business here.”

He concluded, “The government is always trying to simplify things for him, so that more people can come without any hassle. We’ve set up a separate system in Haryana called HPCC, where if someone submits a single application through the single window system, we make sure they get their complete NOC in a timely manner. This way, anyone can come here and easily get what they need.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

