Haryana Congress, in a bold move, has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities” with immediate effect. As per the sources, the leaders were expelled after reports found that party leaders were indulging in anti-party activities recently.

Haryana Congress Expels MLAs For Six Years

Among the expelled leaders, Former MLA Rambir Singh is also there. Moreover, there are other four leaders, Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee issued an order, which read, “Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications about party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect”.

Earlier on February 20, the Congress in Haryana had expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in “anti-party activities” in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections.

List Of The Leaders Ousted By Haryana Congress

The seven leaders were suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad. According to the order, the expelled leaders included former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar).Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party.

Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) were expelled for six years with immediate effect.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan also raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded the use of ballot papers for the polls.

“We have demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs like in Uttarakhand… In every state election, EVMs are being questioned and cases have been registered due to doubts on their authenticity, so ballot papers should be used as permitted under the law,” the Haryana Congress president added.

Raising concerns over the delay in counting, he added, “Secondly, the counting of votes for all local body elections takes place on the day of the election itself, so why are the results of Haryana Municipal Corporation elections being kept after 10 days?”

