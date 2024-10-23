Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

DA and relief will rise from the current rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pay for all Haryana government employees, as well as for pensioners and family pensioners.

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has announced a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.

According to the official order, the DA and relief will rise from the current rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pay for all Haryana government employees, as well as for pensioners and family pensioners. This increase aims to help offset the impact of inflation and improve the financial well-being of government staff and retirees.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its workforce and ensuring that pensioners receive adequate financial support in light of rising living costs. The increase is expected to benefit a significant number of employees and pensioners across the state, providing them with enhanced financial security.

MUST READ: Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Filed under

DA Haryana government employees Nayab Singh Saini
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox