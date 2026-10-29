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Home > India News > Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth is being observed on Thursday, October 29, across Haryana. Women observing the traditional fast are preparing for evening prayers and waiting for the Moon before completing their rituals. Check the expected Chand timing in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak and other cities, along with puja muhurat and fasting details.

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 16:43 IST

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast commonly begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers are important parts of the observance, with customs varying between families.

The Haryana government’s 2026 holiday listing includes Karwa Chauth on October 29. However, the government calendar does not certify city-wise Moonrise or puja timings. Those observing the fast should consult a location-specific Panchang and treat published timings as estimates rather than government-certified figures.

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Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026: Chand Nikalne Ka Time In Gurugram

According to Drik Panchang’s city-specific calendar, the Moon is expected to rise in Gurugram at approximately 8:18 PM IST on October 29. The published puja muhurat is approximately 5:39 PM to 6:57 PM.

These estimates can help devotees plan their evening rituals. However, the Moon may not become visible immediately at the calculated time if clouds, buildings or other obstructions block the horizon. Residents should check the local forecast before completing their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Faridabad

In Faridabad, the expected Moonrise is approximately 8:17 PM IST, according to Drik Panchang’s city-specific listing. The puja muhurat is listed as approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM.

The calculated time for Faridabad is slightly different from Gurugram’s estimate. Women observing the fast should use the forecast for their own location rather than assuming that one timing applies throughout Haryana.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing In Hisar And Rohtak

In Hisar, Drik Panchang lists the expected Moonrise at approximately 8:22 PM IST on October 29. The city’s daily Panchang also lists sunset at around 5:44 PM.

For Rohtak, a published city-wise Karwa Chauth calendar gives an estimated Moonrise of approximately 8:19 PM IST. These timings are calendar estimates, and the first visible sighting may occur later because of local weather or obstructions.

Residents of other cities, including Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala and Panchkula, should check a local Panchang for the relevant timing. Geographical differences can affect calculated Moonrise, even between cities in the same state.

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Karwa Chauth rituals traditionally include evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers. The puja is generally performed during the auspicious evening period listed for the relevant city, before devotees wait for the Moon.

The fast commonly begins before sunrise, often after the customary sargi meal, and continues until the Moon is sighted. After seeing the Moon, devotees traditionally offer arghya and complete the fast according to their family customs. Rituals may differ between households and communities.

Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: Important Details

  • Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

  • Gurugram Moonrise: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

  • Faridabad Moonrise: Approximately 8:17 PM IST.

  • Hisar Moonrise: Approximately 8:22 PM IST.

  • Rohtak Moonrise: Approximately 8:19 PM IST.

  • Important note: Moonrise and puja timings are based on published city-specific Panchang calendars, not government-certified predictions. Actual visibility may depend on local conditions.

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Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Haryana Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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