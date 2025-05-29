Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam got stuck in a lift at Chandigarh Secretariat for 5 minutes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam was trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the minister along with at least eight others inside the lift.

Chandigarh: A VIP lift at the Haryana Secretariat malfunctioned, briefly trapping Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam for around five minutes pic.twitter.com/8cms22Kxhq — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. when the elevator suddenly stopped working. Panic momentarily set in as the occupants found themselves stuck inside the confined space. However, the lift began functioning again after about five minutes, and everyone managed to exit safely, officials confirmed.

The cause of the malfunction remains unknown at this time.

The brief scare has brought fresh attention to elevator safety across India. The incident adds to a growing list of lift-related mishaps reported in recent weeks, raising concerns about maintenance standards and emergency response systems.

Just last week, five individuals, including a two-year-old girl, were trapped in an elevator at a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra. They were rescued after being stuck for 25 minutes.

In a more tragic case, a man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh died of a panic-induced collapse after his eight-year-old son got trapped in a lift during a power cut on Wednesday. The boy was rescued unharmed within three minutes, but the father had already succumbed to the shock.

As these incidents continue to surface, citizens and officials alike are calling for better lift safety regulations and timely maintenance, especially in government and residential buildings.

The Haryana Civil Secretariat has not yet released a formal statement on whether any investigation will be launched into the incident involving Minister Gautam.

