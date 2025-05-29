Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam got stuck in a lift at Chandigarh Secretariat for 5 minutes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral


Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam was trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the minister along with at least eight others inside the lift.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. when the elevator suddenly stopped working. Panic momentarily set in as the occupants found themselves stuck inside the confined space. However, the lift began functioning again after about five minutes, and everyone managed to exit safely, officials confirmed.

The cause of the malfunction remains unknown at this time.

The brief scare has brought fresh attention to elevator safety across India. The incident adds to a growing list of lift-related mishaps reported in recent weeks, raising concerns about maintenance standards and emergency response systems.

Just last week, five individuals, including a two-year-old girl, were trapped in an elevator at a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra. They were rescued after being stuck for 25 minutes.

In a more tragic case, a man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh died of a panic-induced collapse after his eight-year-old son got trapped in a lift during a power cut on Wednesday. The boy was rescued unharmed within three minutes, but the father had already succumbed to the shock.

As these incidents continue to surface, citizens and officials alike are calling for better lift safety regulations and timely maintenance, especially in government and residential buildings.

The Haryana Civil Secretariat has not yet released a formal statement on whether any investigation will be launched into the incident involving Minister Gautam.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Warnings Across India: Schools Closed In Mizoram And Karnataka, Kharge’s Goa Rally Cancelled

Filed under

Chandigarh Secretariat lift issue elevator malfunction news Gaurav Gautam lift video Haryana Minister stuck in lift lift incidents in India viral lift video

newsx

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali
A notorious criminal, wan

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?
newsx

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government
newsx

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26
newsx

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral
The Delhi High Court came

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

Entertainment

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You