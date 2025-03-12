Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Elections, Congress Faces Major Setback

BJP dominates Haryana civic polls, winning 9 of 10 mayoral seats. Congress faces major defeat, with Gurugram loss by 95,000 votes. Voter turnout at a record low 41%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Haryana municipal body elections, securing victory in nine of the ten mayoral seats across key cities, including Gurugram. The Congress, struggling to regain ground, faced another significant electoral setback in the state.

BJP Secures Gurugram Mayoral Seat in a Landslide Victory

The high-stakes Gurugram mayoral race ended with BJP’s Raj Rani leading by over 95,000 votes against Congress candidate Seema Pahuja after six rounds of counting. The Congress had fielded multiple candidates in the elections, aiming for a turnaround, but failed to make a significant impact.

Rebel BJP Leader Leads in Manesar

In Manesar, the only seat where BJP is not leading, independent candidate Dr. Inderjit Yadav, a former BJP leader, has taken the lead.

BJP Clinches Rohtak, Ambala, and Faridabad

Rohtak: BJP’s Ram Avtar secured a decisive victory with over one lakh votes, leaving Congress’ Surajmal Kiloi trailing by more than 45,000 votes. This is a major blow to Congress, as Rohtak has been considered the stronghold of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda.

BJP Leads in Hisar, Karnal, and Panipat

Hisar: BJP’s Praveen Popli is ahead of Congress’ Krishan Singla.

Sonipat and Yamunanagar See Strong BJP Performance

Sonipat: BJP’s Rajiv Jain is leading Congress’ Komal Dewan.

Low Voter Turnout Raises Concerns

The voter turnout was recorded at only 41%, significantly lower than the 68% witnessed during the previous Assembly elections. Various factors, including lack of enthusiasm among voters, are being considered for this record-low participation.

Unopposed Wins in Several Wards

A total of 26 ward members were elected unopposed across different municipal bodies. Some of the key names include:

Faridabad: Kuldeep Singh

The Haryana municipal polls have reinforced BJP’s dominance in the state, leaving Congress in a vulnerable position ahead of upcoming elections. The results also indicate that BJP’s strong campaign strategy, led by top leaders like Nayab Saini and Rekha Gupta, played a crucial role in their success.

