Saturday, February 15, 2025
  Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

The stage is set for Haryana’s municipal elections, scheduled for March 2, with the counting of votes on March 12.

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited


The stage is set for Haryana’s municipal elections, scheduled for March 2, with the counting of votes on March 12. In a key political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of 36 councillor candidates. The announcement has triggered internal discontent within the party, while the Congress is expected to release its list later today.

BJP’s Candidate List: New Faces and Key Leaders

The BJP’s list includes a mix of fresh faces and established local leaders. Notable candidates fielded by the party include:

  • Ward 1: Sunder Singh
  • Ward 2: Jyotsna Vipin Yadav
  • Ward 3: Pawan Yadav
  • Ward 4: Sandeep Yadav
  • Ward 5: Rakesh Rana
  • Ward 6: Ekta Tyagi
  • Ward 7: Mukesh Kaushik
  • Ward 8-10: Naresh Kataria, Brahm Yadav, Ajeet Yadav

The list continues with:

  • Ward 11-18: Kuldeep Yadav, Seema Thakran, Pawan Saini, Pratham Vashisht, Bharto Harsana, Vikram Jeet, Anchal Bhati, Priya Mukesh Yadav Jaildar
  • Ward 19-28: Amit Raj Singh, Narayan Bhadana, Soniya Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Arti Yadav, Anoop Singh, Sunita Rani, Chanchal Kaushik, Dharambeer Julha
  • Ward 29-36: Usha, Madhu Batra, Dilip Kumar Sahni, Vijay Parmar Rajput, Sheetal Bagdri, Surekha Chauhan, Varun Kaushik, Rekha Saini

Internal Discontent in BJP

Despite the announcement, the candidate list has led to discontent within the BJP, as several senior leaders and former councillors have been denied tickets. Some party insiders claim that dedicated workers who have contributed significantly to the party’s growth have been overlooked in favor of new candidates. The dissatisfaction could impact the BJP’s campaign, with local factions expressing their grievances.

Congress Strategy: Awaiting Candidate List

The Congress party has yet to announce its candidates for the municipal elections. According to party sources, the Congress deliberately waited for the BJP to release its full list before finalizing its own candidates. Political observers believe this move is aimed at strategically fielding candidates to challenge BJP’s strongholds. The Congress list is expected to be released later in the day.

BJP’s Campaign Gains Momentum

With candidates announced, BJP’s election campaign is in full swing. Several candidates have already started door-to-door outreach, social media promotions, and public celebrations with firecrackers. The party’s campaign strategy focuses on development, governance, and the Modi government’s initiatives at the municipal level.

Electoral Battle Heats Up

The Haryana municipal elections are expected to witness a tough contest between the BJP and Congress. With local dynamics and candidate selection playing a crucial role, the coming days will determine the course of the electoral battle. As the Congress finalizes its candidates, the political atmosphere in Haryana is set to become even more intense in the lead-up to March 2.

With the BJP’s candidate list out and the Congress preparing its response, Haryana’s municipal elections promise to be a competitive affair. Internal dissent, campaign strategies, and voter sentiment will play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome on March 12.

Haryana Municipal Elections

