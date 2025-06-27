Live Tv
Home > India > Haryana Murder: UP Woman Raped By Father-In-Law, Body Found In Pit After 2 Months

Haryana Murder: UP Woman Raped By Father-In-Law, Body Found In Pit After 2 Months

A 24-year-old woman in Faridabad, Haryana, was raped and murdered by her father-in-law, who later buried her in a 10-foot pit outside their home. The crime remained hidden for two months until her decomposed body was found under a concrete slab.

A 24-year-old woman, missing for two months, was found buried under concrete outside her Faridabad home.
A 24-year-old woman, missing for two months, was found buried under concrete outside her Faridabad home. (Photo credit: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 21:37:26 IST

A 24-year-old woman, who was from Uttar Pradesh raped and killed by her father-in-law in Haryana’s Faridabad. Outside her in-laws’ house she was buried in a 10-foot-deep pit. The crime which was committed on April, remained undiscovered for almost two months as the in-laws had told everyone she had run away.

The victim, who is a native of Shikohabad, Firozabad district got married into a Faridabad family in July 2023. She had faced dowry harassment and domestic violence following her marriage, Victim’s family stated. Her sister informed the police that the victim had even gone back to her parents’ place for more than a year due to the ill-treatment.

Haryana murder: A sudden twist

This case started as a missing woman case suddenly took a U-turn on June 21, when police acting on a tip-off dug up her half-decomposed body buried under a concrete slab just outside her in-laws’ residence. The pit, according to the police, had been excavated under the cover of drainage repairs using an earthmover in full view of neighbors.

According to the investigators, her father-in-law has owned up to the rape and murder during custodial interrogation. He is at present under a 3-day police remand.

Haryana murder: What was Father-in-law’s confession?

As per the confession, the murder plan was initiated on April 14 this year. In order to build an alibi, Victim’s mother-in-law was sent to a wedding in Etah Uttar Pradesh. Whereas on the evening of April 21, the victim’s husband is accused of spiking both his wife’s and his sister’s food with sleeping pills. After getting both women drunk in different rooms, the accused father-in-law went into his daughter-in-law’s room. Rather than killing her outright, he is accused of raping her while she was still unconscious, police stated. He then summoned his son upstairs, and they wrapped her body and threw it into the pre-excavated hole.

The pit was filled with soil and bricks on the very next day, and eventually closed with a concrete slab afterwards. Many days after burial, the father-in-law reported a missing person’s case, denying involvement.

A case has already been filed against 4 of the family members-father-in-law, mother-in-law, husband, and sister-in-law which are under rape, murder, and criminal conspiracy charges. As of now, the body has been referred to postmortem.

