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Home > India News > Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman

A head-on Mercedes-WagonR collision turned fatal after a woman was trapped in the crash. Police are probing the accident and an allegation that the Mercedes driver was intoxicated.

Woman Killed in Road Accident (Photo: ANI)
Woman Killed in Road Accident (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 15:20 IST

A fatal road accident involving a Mercedes and a WagonR has left a woman dead, with police now probing the circumstances that led to the crash. The two cars collided head-on, causing major damage to both vehicles.

According to the initial police inquiry, the Mercedes and the WagonR collided head-on. The impact badly damaged the front sections of both cars. A three-wheeler loading van parked nearby was also hit after the WagonR was pushed backwards. The van suffered visible impact marks.

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Visuals from the spot showed both cars badly damaged near the roadside. Broken vehicle parts and debris were scattered around the crash site. Police personnel inspected the vehicles and documented the scene as part of the investigation.

Woman Trapped After Severe Impact

Residents near the apartment complex said they heard a loud crash and rushed outside.

News agency ANI quoted one local resident as saying, “We heard a sudden bang and saw the vehicles badly damaged. The woman was trapped between them and people immediately called the police.” Another eyewitness said the collision was so severe that it pushed the smaller car backwards into the parked loading vehicle.

The woman later died in the accident. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Mercedes Driver, Son of Haryana Police Sub-Inspector

Several eyewitnesses alleged that the Mercedes driver, identified as Shubham, whose father is a Sub-Inspector in the Haryana Police, appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police said the driver underwent a medical examination. The final report is awaited. Officials said the medical findings will be considered before reaching any conclusion about the intoxication allegation.

Police said Shubham suffered minor injuries and was given medical assistance. As per preliminary inquiry, the Mercedes did not belong to him and had been borrowed from a friend a day earlier.

Officials said the case is being treated as a fatal road accident. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions.

Investigators are examining the speed and movement of both vehicles. They are also looking into the events leading up to the collision. Police said there was no crowding or law-and-order issue at the spot. Traffic movement was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed.

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Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman

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Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman
Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman
Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman
Haryana Police Sub-Inspector’s Son Driving Friend’s Mercedes Crashes Into Car, Kills 70-Year-Old Woman

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