Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  Haryana 'Professor' Arrested For Trafficking Seven Youths To The UK With Fake Visas

Haryana ‘Professor’ Arrested For Trafficking Seven Youths To The UK With Fake Visas

A 'professor' from Haryana was arrested at Mumbai Airport for trafficking seven youths with fake visas to the UK. The case is linked to human trafficking involving false student exchange program claims.

Haryana ‘Professor’ Arrested For Trafficking Seven Youths To The UK With Fake Visas

Haryana 'Professor' Exploits Fake Visas to Smuggle Youths to UK


A “professor” from a private university in Haryana has been arrested at Mumbai International Airport for allegedly using fake student exchange program visas to help seven youths from Punjab and Haryana travel to the UK. The accused claims he was acting on instructions from two colleagues, vocational heads at Haryana University. Police suspect the operation may involve human trafficking.

How the Scheme Unfolded: Fake Visas and Deceptive Claims

The accused professor initially presented himself as leading a group of students to the UK for an exchange program. However, suspicions arose when two youths, who were traveling with the professor, failed to answer basic questions about their studies and the program they were allegedly attending in London. This prompted immigration officials to conduct further checks, which revealed five more youths traveling with the same “professor.”

Upon questioning, the professor admitted to meeting with an agent named Bittu in a Delhi hotel, where the youths had gathered. Bittu allegedly charged each youth Rs 20 lakh for providing false details about a student exchange program and securing their visas. The professor claims he was simply following the orders of his colleagues at Haryana University.

The Role of Fake Documents and Human Trafficking Concerns

Police suspect the scheme may be part of a larger human trafficking operation. The seven youths, three of whom were minors, were initially detained but later released by court order. Investigations are ongoing to verify the professor’s claim of being a faculty member at the university, as the authenticity of his identity card is yet to be confirmed.

The group was set to fly to London via Jeddah, with the professor having escorted them from Delhi to Mumbai. According to the police, the case raises serious concerns about fraudulent student exchange programs and the exploitation of vulnerable youths.

Next Steps: Investigations Continue into Human Trafficking Operation

As the case is transferred to the property cell for further investigation, authorities are working to gather more information about the network involved. The police are focusing on the agent Bittu, the two vocational heads at Haryana University, and the professor’s role in what could be a larger trafficking ring.

Authorities have urged caution regarding fake student exchange programs and urged potential travelers to verify their visas and programs before making any commitments.

How to Protect Yourself from Visa Scams

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, always ensure that any visa or study abroad program is legitimate. Verify the credentials of agents and institutions before making payments, and seek advice from trusted sources.

