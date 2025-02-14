Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Has Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Been Ousted? Sources Reveal New Election Commissioner To Be Named Soon

The process of selecting a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is set to commence soon, with the selection committee scheduled to meet on Monday. The new CEC will be responsible for overseeing upcoming elections in Bihar later this year, as well as potential elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu next year, along with those in Assam and Kerala.

The selection committee consists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

This development comes a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the new law governing the appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners. Critics argue that the new regulations provide the central government with greater control over the selection process.

Rajiv Kumar’s Tenure Comes to an End

The current Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, will retire from office on Tuesday. He was appointed to the position in May 2022 and has overseen several high-profile elections during his tenure. His leadership included the conduct of the Lok Sabha elections held between April and June last year, as well as the historic Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which took place after more than a decade.

Under his leadership, the Election Commission also managed the 2022 Presidential elections. In 2023, he oversaw crucial state elections in Karnataka and Telangana, both of which were won by the Congress, and in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which were secured by the BJP. His tenure concluded with the recent Assembly elections in Delhi.

Plans After Retirement

During a press conference in January while announcing the Delhi election dates, Mr. Kumar humorously remarked on his post-retirement plans. He mentioned his intention to “detoxify” by spending a few months in the solitude of the Himalayas.

“I will detoxify myself for the next four-five months… go to the Himalayas, be away from the glare of (the media). I need some solitude…” he stated. Mr. Kumar, who is a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, also expressed his desire to contribute to society by teaching underprivileged children.

Controversies and Challenges Faced

During his tenure, Rajiv Kumar faced multiple challenges and criticisms, particularly from opposition parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Several opposition leaders accused the Election Commission of favoring the ruling BJP. The opposition also raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming they were susceptible to hacking and manipulation.

Additionally, the EC faced criticism over delays in releasing voting data. In particular, during the Haryana elections last year, the Congress expressed dissatisfaction with delays in publishing real-time voting trends.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was especially vocal in his criticism of the poll panel before the Delhi elections. He alleged that the Election Commission had “surrendered before the BJP.” However, following a heavy defeat in the polls and his own electoral loss, his claims were strongly denied by Mr. Kumar.

Defending the Election Commission’s Integrity

On Wednesday, Mr. Kumar reaffirmed the credibility of India’s electoral process. He stated that the system has multiple safeguards to prevent any discrepancies and ensure transparency.

“The system of poll data is robust, with in-built ‘red flags’ ensuring that nothing can go wrong,” he asserted. “Even if someone makes an error, the system won’t accept it.”

Addressing concerns about EVMs, Mr. Kumar reiterated that they are not susceptible to hacking. He emphasized that EVMs have undergone judicial scrutiny and have consistently been upheld as secure by the Supreme Court.

“EVMs are not hackable. Every claim of manipulation has been thoroughly investigated and debunked. This technology has consistently upheld the principles of free and fair elections,” he stated.

