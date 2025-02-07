Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Has Indian Defense Ministry Scrapped 400 Logistics Drones Deal Over Security Risks Associated With Chinese-Made Components?

Past drone missions have encountered technical failures, further escalating concerns about the reliability of foreign-manufactured components.

Has Indian Defense Ministry Scrapped 400 Logistics Drones Deal Over Security Risks Associated With Chinese-Made Components?

DEFENSE DRONES


The Indian defense ministry has scrapped three procurement contracts for 400 logistics drones due to security risks associated with Chinese-made components. The decision was made to prevent potential cybersecurity threats that could compromise military operations.

Security Risks Lead to Contract Cancellation

According to defense sources, the Indian Army canceled these contracts to protect national cybersecurity interests. The drones were intended to aid logistics operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The canceled contracts, worth ₹230 crore, included:

200 mid-altitude drones

100 heavy-weight drones

100 lightweight drones

Threat of Data Breaches from Chinese Components

Defense analysts have warned that Chinese-manufactured electronic components could contain malware or “backdoor” access points, posing a severe risk of data breaches. An official stated, “Some Indian companies were also using Chinese components, making the issue even more alarming.”

Following the India-China border clash in April 2020 in eastern Ladakh, the Indian government has significantly tightened its monitoring of Chinese-origin defense equipment.

Past drone missions have encountered technical failures, further escalating concerns about the reliability of foreign-manufactured components.

Stricter Drone Procurement Policies

The Indian Army has now implemented rigorous verification and certification protocols for drone acquisitions. An official emphasized, “Drones will undergo thorough scrutiny to ensure they do not contain Chinese parts or any embedded malicious software.”

With the cancellation of these contracts, India is shifting focus toward domestically manufactured drones. The defense sector is investing in mini, micro, armed swarm drones, and long-endurance medium-altitude drones to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

This move aligns with India’s broader strategy to enhance defense preparedness and promote self-reliance in military technology. By prioritizing indigenous drone production, India aims to secure its national interests while bolstering its defense capabilities.

