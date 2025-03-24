Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed in legal trouble after his latest performance took a jab at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A day after he posted a video of his show online, the Mumbai Police booked him for defamation, sparking a heated debate over freedom of speech and political satire.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed in legal trouble after his latest performance took a jab at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A day after he posted a video of his show online, the Mumbai Police booked him for defamation, sparking a heated debate over freedom of speech and political satire.

The controversy escalated further when a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited The UniContinental Hotel in Khar, where Kamra had recorded his performance at Habitat Studio. During their inspection, an unauthorized shed on the premises was demolished.

Meanwhile, the police also registered a case against members of Shinde’s Yuva Sena for allegedly vandalizing the studio. Twelve individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, but they were later released on bail.

Political Reactions and Kamra’s Defiant Stand

Maharashtra’s political leaders quickly weighed in on the issue. Speaking to BBC News Marathi, Eknath Shinde cautioned against misusing freedom of expression. “Freedom of expression should not be misused,” he stated, adding that Kamra was “speaking on behalf of someone with an agenda.” While he distanced himself from the vandalism, he also remarked, “Every action has a reaction.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed similar sentiments, condemning Kamra’s remarks and warning that defamation for personal gains would not be tolerated.

“Two cases have been registered at Khar police station. One is against the stand-up comedian for derogatory comments. The other is against those who vandalized the UniContinental Hotel. The investigation is ongoing,” said Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.

Kamra has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to public mischief and defamation. However, the comedian remained unfazed. He posted a photo of himself holding the Constitution with the caption: “The only way forward…” Later, he tweeted, “I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st Deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don’t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

Habitat Studio Announces Temporary Shutdown

As tensions escalated, Habitat Studio, the venue where Kamra performed, announced it was shutting down indefinitely.

“We are deeply shocked and disturbed by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are responsible for their own views and performances. We have never been involved in the content of any show, yet we always end up being blamed and targeted as a proxy for the performer,” the studio wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The studio further explained that it needed time to reassess how to provide a platform for free expression without putting itself at risk. “We invite artists, audiences, and stakeholders to share their thoughts on how we can ensure performers’ rights while also protecting ourselves,” the statement read.

The Video That Sparked the Controversy

The performance in question is part of a 45-minute comedy special titled “Naya Bharat,” which Kamra uploaded on his YouTube channel. In the video, he referred to Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor), a term that infuriated Shinde Sena supporters. Following the video’s release, around three dozen party workers stormed Habitat Studio, vandalizing the property and intimidating staff.

According to police reports, the attackers chanted “Shiv Sena zindabad” while damaging the venue. “They pushed and abused the employees working there,” police officials confirmed. One of the individuals identified in the group was local leader Rahool Kanal.

Later, members of the Shinde Sena went to Khar police station and filed a complaint against Kamra for his remarks.

A Divided Political Response

Shinde defended his position in his BBC interview, stating, “Satire is a form of expression, but it should not cross certain moral lines. This was not just humor—it was a hit job done for money. This individual has previously made comments against the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister, and other prominent figures. This is not freedom of expression; this is pushing an agenda.”

On the issue of vandalism by his supporters, Shinde maintained that he did not endorse their actions. However, he also stated, “When making accusations, one must consider the level to which they are stooping. Every action has a reaction. I focus on my work and delivering justice to the people—that is why we have achieved success.”

The matter was also discussed in the Maharashtra Assembly, where Shinde Sena members demanded strict action against Kamra. Minister Pratap Sarnaik declared, “Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate any insult to our leader. I am not justifying vandalism as a minister, but as a Shiv Sainik, I can understand the emotions behind it.”

Deputy CM Fadnavis also criticized Kamra’s remarks: “Personal attacks for entertainment should not be tolerated. Poetry and satire are welcome, but those who spread lies and defame others will face action.”

Uddhav Thackeray Comes to Kamra’s Defense

Amidst the outrage, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray defended Kamra. “I don’t think he said anything wrong. Calling a traitor a traitor is not an insult—it’s a fact. Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this attack. It was carried out by ‘Gaddar Sena’—those who have betrayal in their blood can never be true Shiv Sainiks,” he said.