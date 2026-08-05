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Home > India News > Has PM Modi Announced Free Electric Bicycles for Aadhaar-Holding Students? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Video

Has PM Modi Announced Free Electric Bicycles for Aadhaar-Holding Students? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Video

A viral video claiming PM Modi announced free electric bicycles for students with Aadhaar cards is fake. PIB Fact Check has warned people against believing the misleading claim.

PIB Fact Check has busted a viral video claiming PM Modi launched a free electric bicycle scheme for students.
PIB Fact Check has busted a viral video claiming PM Modi launched a free electric bicycle scheme for students.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 11:18 IST

An online video that is going viral on various social media platforms is confusing people due to its claims that PM Modi has announced free electric bicycles for students.

As per the viral message, students with an Aadhaar card will be eligible for free electric bicycles in the government’s newly launched initiative. However, the information is totally false.

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There is no link between the video and the government announcement at all. It is recommended that people should not believe such false content blindly.

PIB Fact Check Confirms the Video Is Fake

The government’s fact-checking website, PIB Fact Check, has debunked the viral claim about the video. In its warning message, PIB Fact Check said, “This video is #Fake and digitally manipulated.”

The fact-check team has also clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not announced any scheme to provide free electric bicycles to students. “The Prime Minister has not made any such announcement,” the post reads.

The alert comes after several fake videos circulating online featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a message related to government schemes continue to circulate online, creating confusion among citizens. 

Citizens Urged to Verify Before Sharing Messages

PIB Fact Check has advised citizens to exercise caution while responding to suspicious content that might appear on their social media accounts. Citizens should verify the information using verified government resources before accepting any news regarding new benefits, financial assistance, and other welfare measures.

Citizens can report suspicious content regarding the Central Government to PIB Fact Check. The complaint may be made using the contact number +91 8799711259 or email factcheck@pib.gov.in.

Avoid Falling for Fake Government Announcements

In the era of digital video editing and deceptive content, it has become extremely vital to verify the sources of the information. A simple verification process can prevent the spread of such fake information.

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Has PM Modi Announced Free Electric Bicycles for Aadhaar-Holding Students? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Video
Has PM Modi Announced Free Electric Bicycles for Aadhaar-Holding Students? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Video
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