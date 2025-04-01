Has Revanth’s Govt Turned Realtor? BJP Slams Land Sale Plan.

The Telangana BJP has lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government over its move to sell 400 acres of prime land near the University of Hyderabad in Gachibowli, triggering strong protests from students.

Today Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar detained by Hyderabad city police, who had attempted to visit the HCU campus to inspect the university’s land. The presence of a large police contingent around the university further added to the tension, with the authorities making it clear that they are prepared to prevent any attempts to disrupt the ongoing protests.

Telangana State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge N.V. Subash questioned the government’s priorities, asking, “Since when has a government become a real estate dealer? Instead of safeguarding public lands, is it now selling them to cover its financial mismanagement?”

Backing the students’ protests, Subash said they were fighting for environmental protection and public interest. He condemned the police’s heavy-handed crackdown, calling it an “unacceptable assault on democratic rights.”

Recalling history, Subash pointed out that in 2007-08, the then Congress government attempted to hand over the same land to a Delhi-based realtor at the behest of the Gandhi dynasts—an idea Revanth Reddy himself opposed as a TDP leader. “What changed now? Is the Chief Minister abandoning his past stance just to fill empty coffers, please the Gandhis, and fund their freebies agenda?” Subash asked.

The BJP reiterated its strong opposition to auctioning public assets, warning that such decisions reflect poorly on governance. “Find alternative solutions for Telangana’s financial crisis instead of selling the state’s future,” Subash cautioned, adding that people won’t forgive such reckless policies.

On the other side Telangana government has officially said that the 400 acres of land in dispute near the University of Hyderabad (UoH) belong to the state its not the university land. According to the Telangana government, the land in question was allocated to a private body 21 years back. After the long legal battle, the state has now regained control on it. The government has emphasised that no part of the Central University’s land is included in the development project and that even court proceedings have confirmed the land belongs to Telangana Government.

