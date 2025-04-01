Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Has Revanth’s Govt Turned Realtor? BJP Slams Land Sale Plan

Has Revanth’s Govt Turned Realtor? BJP Slams Land Sale Plan

The Telangana BJP has lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government over its move to sell 400 acres of prime land near the University of Hyderabad in Gachibowli, triggering strong protests from students.

Has Revanth’s Govt Turned Realtor? BJP Slams Land Sale Plan

Has Revanth’s Govt Turned Realtor? BJP Slams Land Sale Plan.


The Telangana BJP has lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government over its move to sell 400 acres of prime land near the University of Hyderabad in Gachibowli, triggering strong protests from students.

Today Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar detained by Hyderabad city police, who had attempted to visit the HCU campus to inspect the university’s land. The presence of a large police contingent around the university further added to the tension, with the authorities making it clear that they are prepared to prevent any attempts to disrupt the ongoing protests.

Telangana State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge N.V. Subash questioned the government’s priorities, asking, “Since when has a government become a real estate dealer? Instead of safeguarding public lands, is it now selling them to cover its financial mismanagement?”
Backing the students’ protests, Subash said they were fighting for environmental protection and public interest. He condemned the police’s heavy-handed crackdown, calling it an “unacceptable assault on democratic rights.”

Recalling history, Subash pointed out that in 2007-08, the then Congress government attempted to hand over the same land to a Delhi-based realtor at the behest of the Gandhi dynasts—an idea Revanth Reddy himself opposed as a TDP leader. “What changed now? Is the Chief Minister abandoning his past stance just to fill empty coffers, please the Gandhis, and fund their freebies agenda?” Subash asked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP reiterated its strong opposition to auctioning public assets, warning that such decisions reflect poorly on governance. “Find alternative solutions for Telangana’s financial crisis instead of selling the state’s future,” Subash cautioned, adding that people won’t forgive such reckless policies.

On the other side Telangana government has officially said that the 400 acres of land in dispute near the University of Hyderabad (UoH) belong to the state its not the university land. According to the Telangana government, the land in question was allocated to a private body 21 years back. After the long legal battle, the state has now regained control on it. The government has emphasised that no part of the Central University’s land is included in the development project and that even court proceedings have confirmed the land belongs to Telangana Government.

ALSO READ: Is Gold Smuggler Ranya Rao Getting Preferential Treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison?

 

Filed under

Adilabad BJP Maheshwar Reddy NV Subash Payal Shankar Revanth Reddy

newsx

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain
newsx

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT
newsx

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR
newsx

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss
newsx

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver
newsx

Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver

Entertainment

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture