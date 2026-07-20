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Home > India News > Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda

Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda

Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 23-day hunger strike after talks with JP Nadda, but the CJP says its protest over alleged exam irregularities will continue.

Sonam Wangchuk has reportedly ended his hunger strike (Image: ANI, file photo)
Sonam Wangchuk has reportedly ended his hunger strike (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 19:27 IST

Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would continue his fast on day 23, saying he would not end it until youth leaders are allowed to meet Members of Parliament at Sansad Bhawan or Parliamentarians come to meet them at the Delhi hospital where he is admitted. The message was shared on social media by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, in the form of a handwritten note. Sonam Wangchuk also voiced support for protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Why Sonam Wangchuk says his fast will continue

In his note, Sonam Wangchuk wrote, “I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital.”

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What Sonam Wangchuk urged the government to do

He added, “Hopefully the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that.” Sonam Wangchuk also said he was “touched and moved” by how the youth had remained peaceful despite provocation and appealed to the government and police to allow students to present their grievances before Parliament “today or tomorrow.” He ended the note by expressing hope that the protesters “will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today.”

What JP Nadda and Sonam Wangchuk’s supporters said after the meeting

After the discussions, Saurav Das said on X that he and Ashutosh Ranka had been at Nadda’s residence since noon and had presented all their demands, including the removal of the Education Minister. According to Das, Nadda assured them the matter would be discussed “at the appropriate level”, but no commitments were made. The CJP said the agitation would continue until its demands were fulfilled.

Nadda, in his own post on X, said the protesters approached the government for talks for the first time on Monday morning. He said discussions began around 11:50 am, continued for several hours in a cordial atmosphere, and were followed by the submission of a written memorandum around 4 pm. He also appealed to protesters to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.

Why Sonam Wangchuk was in hospital and who else ended a hunger strike

Before ending his fast, Sonam Wangchuk had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after doctors raised concerns over dehydration, low potassium levels and rising ketone levels.

Earlier the same day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also ended his indefinite hunger strike after being persuaded by the father of a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide and following Sonam Wangchuk’s appeal. Dipke said his fast was over, but the movement for education reforms would continue until the protesters’ demands are addressed.

Also Read: ‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral    

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Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda

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Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda
Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda
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