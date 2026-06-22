Has TMC Ousted Mamata Banerjee? Rebel MLAs Claim Control, Appoint Arup Roy As New Chairperson

Bengal politics has entered a new phase of uncertainty after a rebel faction within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed it has effectively taken control of the party structure, naming senior MLA Arup Roy as its new chairperson and intensifying questions over whether Mamata Banerjee still holds authority over the organisation she founded.

In a sensational development of politics, the rebel bloc headed by popular TMC politician Ritabrata Banerjee announced that Mamata Banerjee was ousted as chairperson of the “real TMC” and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was suspended.

The group declares it is a legitimate demand based on the provisions of the constitution.

Who appointed Arup Roy as the new chairperson?

At a meeting held in a hotel in New Town, the rebel camp formally appointed Arup Roy, MLA from Howrah Madhya, as the new chairperson. The gathering was reportedly attended by around 60 MLAs and 70 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, giving the move significant political weight.

Alongside Roy, the group also named Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, Rathin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin as vice-chairpersons of the reorganised faction.

What triggered the TMC internal rebellion?

The revolt follows weeks of internal friction triggered by allegations of procedural irregularities in party functioning, including disputes over leadership selection. Ritabrata Banerjee and his supporters argue that the party’s national working committee was not renewed after its term ended in February 2022, creating what they call a “constitutional crisis.”

The rebel camp says its restructuring is aimed at restoring organisational legitimacy.

The latest developments have deepened the split within the party, which now appears divided into three competing blocs the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, the rebel “real TMC,” and a section of MPs reportedly aligned with other political arrangements at the national level.

The factional struggle has also raised uncertainty over control of party assets, symbol, and organisational identity.

What happens to Mamata Banerjee’s leadership?

Despite the dramatic announcements, the rebel camp has reportedly said that Mamata Banerjee could still serve as a “chief adviser,” indicating an attempt to retain symbolic continuity while shifting executive control. As the situation evolves, legal and political battles over recognition, leadership legitimacy, and organisational control are expected to intensify.

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