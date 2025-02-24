Hate Speech Case: BJP Leader P C George Surrenders Before Kerala Court

BJP leader P C George surrendered before the Erattupetta court on Monday in connection with a hate speech case.

BJP leader P C George surrendered before the Erattupetta court on Monday in connection with a hate speech case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the police, “We have received information that George has appeared before the court.” His surrender follows the Kerala High Court’s decision to reject his anticipatory bail plea, prompting the police to seek his custody.

Earlier, on Saturday, George requested an extension until February 24 to appear for investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the High Court dismissed his plea, stating that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

The former MLA is accused of making inflammatory remarks against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

The case was registered by the Erattupetta police based on a complaint by Muslim Youth League leader Muhamed Shihab, who alleged that George’s statements could incite religious hatred.

After the Kottayam District Sessions Court denied his anticipatory bail, George approached the High Court, but his plea was rejected there as well. He now faces charges under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for his alleged comments.

With his surrender, the legal battle intensifies as authorities proceed with the investigation into the controversial remarks.

Read More: PM Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit 2025 In Bhopal, Unveils 18 Industrial Policies