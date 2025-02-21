Hate Speech Case: Kerala HC Declines Anticipatory Bail Plea Of BJP Leader P C George

The Kerala High Court denied BJP leader P.C. George’s petition for anticipatory bail in connection with a hate speech case registered against him for making derogatory remarks targeting the Muslim community.

The Kerala High Court, on Friday, denied BJP leader P.C. George’s petition for anticipatory bail in connection with a hate speech case registered against him for making derogatory remarks targeting the Muslim community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, presiding over the matter, dismissed George’s plea, underscoring the judicial stance against political figures engaging in incendiary rhetoric within a constitutionally secular framework.

The judge previously expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of provocative public statements by politicians and reiterated the necessity for legislative amendments to criminal law to impose more stringent penalties on habitual offenders engaging in hate speech.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case against George stems from remarks he made during a televised debate on January 5, which led to the filing of a First Information Report following a complaint lodged by the Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee.

The FIR invokes Sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity on religious, racial, or linguistic grounds) and 299 (malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), in conjunction with Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which grants authorities the power to take action against unlawful assemblies.

George’s application for anticipatory bail was previously denied by the Kottayam Sessions Court, prompting him to seek relief from the High Court. During the proceedings, the bench took cognizance of his repeated violations of prior bail conditions, which explicitly prohibited him from making inflammatory statements.

The ruling reaffirms the judiciary’s commitment to upholding secular principles and curbing speech that fosters communal discord, particularly in the context of political discourse.

Read More: Manjinder Sirsa Hits Back At Alka Lamba Over ‘Photo Op’ Jibe On Yamuna Clean-Up