Party sources said that during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that while we were busy doing Dalit, Muslim, Brahman, the OBC community left us.

Have been criticised for talking about minorities, but need to bring back OBCs as BJP cheating them: Rahul at CWC

Even as Congress has been in last few years started talking about the SC, ST and the Other Backward Communities (OBCs), Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mentioned that how the grand old party faces criticism when it talks about minorities and also mentioned that while the party kept on talking about Dalits the OBCs went away from it.

The LoP made the remarks while speaking during the extended CWC meeting held here at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial.

Party sources said that during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that while we were busy doing Dalit, Muslim, Brahman, the OBC community left us.

The source claimed that Rahul Gandhi during the meeting alao said that the party keeps on talking about Muslim being minority, due to which the grand old party has to face criticism on number of occasions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The source said that Rahul Gandhi in the meeting said that the party need not fear and it must keep on raising the issue.

The source also said that how Rahul Gandhi during the meeting highlighted that the BJP has been cheating the OBCs and pointed out that some outreach programme must be run continuously to bring them back with it.

The Congress source, however, did not reveal further details on which leader said what during the meeting.

The extended CWC meeting lasted for over four hours and also held discussions on empowering the district Congress Committees to have their say in the CEC meeting.

ALSO READ: Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial