Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

In the latest trends, BJP is leading with 43 seats in Delhi, while AAP trails with 27, and Congress fails to secure any seat. With the BJP poised to make a historic comeback in the national capital after 27 years, the question arises—has Delhi become a battleground for freebies? And more importantly, have freebies become the BJP’s winning formula?

Here’s a look at the key promises made by the BJP that may have helped it crack the electoral code in Delhi:

Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto

1. Financial Assistance to Women

Mahila Samman Nidhi : Monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for eligible women.

: Monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for eligible women. Support for Pregnant Women : One-time financial aid of ₹21,000, along with six nutritional kits.

: One-time financial aid of ₹21,000, along with six nutritional kits. Affordable LPG Cylinders: LPG cylinders at ₹500 for eligible women, plus a free cylinder for disadvantaged families on Holi and Diwali.

2. Senior Citizens’ Welfare

₹2,500 per month for senior citizens aged 60-70 years.

for senior citizens aged 60-70 years. ₹3,000 per month for senior citizens above 70, including widows and destitute individuals.

3. Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

Implementation of Ayushman Bharat to provide health insurance and improved healthcare access for eligible families.

4. Affordable Meals for Slum Dwellers

Atal Canteen Yojana: Nutritious meals at just ₹5 for residents of slum clusters to fight hunger and malnutrition.

5. Corruption-Free Governance

BJP promises to eradicate corruption and provide efficient governance. Party leaders frequently criticized the AAP administration for alleged mismanagement and inefficiencies.

Political Strategy and Context

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998. In this election, the party leaned on its “Brand Modi” strategy, avoiding the announcement of a chief ministerial candidate. The BJP’s promises focus on women’s empowerment, senior citizens’ welfare, and developmental vision, targeting key voter groups that AAP has historically courted.

Interestingly, the BJP’s freebie strategy counters AAP’s well-known welfare schemes, such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers ₹2,100 per month to eligible women. The BJP pledged to implement key initiatives like the Mahila Samman Nidhi in its first cabinet meeting if elected.

The BJP’s manifesto reflects a well-rounded mix of social welfare and governance promises. With its focus on corruption-free governance, health, and financial aid for women and the elderly, the party appears to have struck a chord with voters looking for change. As results unfold, it remains to be seen how these promises translate into governance in the coming months.

