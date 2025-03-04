‘Haven’t Insulted Anyone’: Abu Azmi Denies Controversial Remarks on Aurangzeb After Backlash

Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Abu Azmi, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and the party’s Maharashtra unit chief, faced strong criticism after his remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Abu Azmi, a Samajwadi Party MLA and the party’s Maharashtra unit chief, faced criticism after his remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.


Abu Azmi, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and the party’s Maharashtra unit chief, faced strong criticism after his remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. On Tuesday, he withdrew his statements after receiving backlash from leaders across all political parties.

Azmi clarified that his comments were misinterpreted and insisted that he never intended to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Controversial Statement Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when Abu Azmi stated that Aurangzeb was “not a cruel leader.” His remarks triggered widespread condemnation, with many leaders accusing him of disrespecting Maratha icons. Some critics labeled him “anti-national” and demanded that a sedition case be registered against him.

Abu Azmi’s Clarification

After the political uproar, Abu Azmi posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) explaining his stance. He defended himself by saying, “Yesterday, on March 3, when the Assembly ended and I came out, the media told me that the Chief Minister of Assam had compared Rahul Gandhi to Aurangzeb. In response, I spoke about Aurangzeb, but my words were blown out of proportion as if a storm had come. I have not insulted anyone.”

 

He further emphasized his deep respect for national figures, stating, “I respect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and all great men who stood for equality in society.”

Retraction and Apology

Clarifying his statements, Abu Azmi explained that he was referring to historical texts. He stated, “When I quoted a historian’s book about Aurangzeb, I never spoke ill of any of our great men. But if my statements, which have been distorted, have offended anyone, I take them back. The Assembly has important work to do, and it should not be disrupted over this issue.”

His retraction came after an FIR was lodged against him at Thane’s Wagle Estate Police Station. The complaint was filed by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Azmi was booked under Sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the case was later transferred to Marine Drive Police Station.

The Remarks That Sparked Controversy

The controversy erupted when Abu Azmi responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments comparing Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to Aurangzeb. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai at the start of the Maharashtra Assembly session, Azmi made remarks about Aurangzeb’s rule.

“Aurangzeb got several temples built. In Varanasi, he saved a Hindu girl from a priest who had an evil eye on her. He had the priest trampled by elephants,” Azmi had claimed.

He further stated, “I don’t consider Aurangzeb a cruel ruler. During that era, power struggles were political, not religious. Aurangzeb’s army had many Hindus, just as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army had several Muslims.”

