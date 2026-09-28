Haven’t Paid Your Traffic Challan? Get Ready To Pay It In Electricity Bill-Supreme Court Suggests 10 Ways To Recover Pending Fines

People who ignore traffic challans could potentially face another way of recovering the outstanding amount. The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that States and Union Territories explore linking unpaid traffic fines with other government dues, including electricity bills, to improve recovery. The suggestion came during a hearing on the issue of recovering pending e-challan amounts. The court stressed that simply issuing thousands of challans is not enough if the fines are never recovered.

Around Rs 45,000 Crore In Pending E-Challans

During the hearing, the court was informed that States and Union Territories have around Rs 45,000 crore in pending e-challan dues, while approximately Rs 25,000 crore has already been recovered. Justice JB Pardiwala said authorities need to find practical ways to ensure people actually pay the fines imposed through e-challans. He observed that police departments can issue thousands or even lakhs of challans, but recovery remains the bigger challenge.

‘Add Unpaid Challans To Electricity Bills’

One of the suggestions discussed by the court was to add unpaid traffic challans to electricity dues. The idea is that people who have outstanding traffic fines could be encouraged to clear them while paying their electricity bills. However, the court’s comments were a suggestion for authorities to explore, not an immediate nationwide rule requiring traffic fines to be added to electricity bills.

What Did The Supreme Court Suggest?

The court’s focus was on finding practical ways to improve the recovery of unpaid traffic fines. It suggested that States and Union Territories examine whether outstanding challans could be linked with other government dues and whether electricity bills could serve as one possible recovery mechanism. Justice Pardiwala also stressed that authorities need to consider ground realities while deciding how such a system could work. The observations underline that issuing e-challans is only one part of enforcement, while ensuring that the fines are actually recovered remains a major challenge. The suggestions could now lead to further discussions between States, Union Territories and concerned authorities on possible mechanisms for recovering pending traffic fines.

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